#BankBlack: A Listing Of Black-Owned Banks & Credit Unions In The United States
Teneille Craig
By Rachaell Davis ·

Building economic power in African-American communities throughout the United States is one of the most important steps towards making progress in the journey to financial freedom.

There are currently Black-owned banks and credit unions located in at least 24 states across the U.S. Even if there isn’t a Black-owned bank in your state or city just yet, many of these institutions also offer potential customers the opportunity to open an account without actually being a resident of the state where the branch is located.

Click through to check out our listing of Black-owned banks & credit unions in America and visit their individual websites to find out more information on how you can join the #BankBlack movement.

Alabama
California
Washington, D.C.
Florida
Georgia
Georgia
Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusettes

Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
New Jersey
New York
New York
North Carolina
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Texas
Virginia
Virginia
Wisconsin
