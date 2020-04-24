BankBlack: A Listing Of Black-Owned Banks & Credit Unions In The United States

Teneille Craig

Building economic power in African-American communities throughout the United States is one of the most important steps towards making progress in the journey to financial freedom.

There are currently Black-owned banks and credit unions located in at least 24 states across the U.S. Even if there isn’t a Black-owned bank in your state or city just yet, many of these institutions also offer potential customers the opportunity to open an account without actually being a resident of the state where the branch is located.

Click through to check out our listing of Black-owned banks & credit unions in America and visit their individual websites to find out more information on how you can join the #BankBlack movement.