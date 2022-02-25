Ayesha Rascoe Selected As The New Host Of NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday

Today, NPR announced that Ayesha Rascoe has been named as the host of their morning news program Weekend Edition Sunday. Since its debut in 1987, the show has featured interviews with politicians, writers, musicians, historians, newsmakers, and the like. March 27 will be Rascoe’s first day on the job.

Rascoe – the current White House correspondent for NPR – graduated from the prestigious HBCU Howard University, in 2007. She began her reporting career at Reuters, covering energy and environmental policy news, as well as Obama’s NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016, and the early days of the Trump administration; most notably his 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi.

“I am beyond honored to take on this role and work with the fabulous team behind Weekend Edition Sunday. Covering the White House for NPR has been the highlight of my career so far,” said Rascoe in a news release. “At NPR, I’ve found my voice and worked with amazing colleagues. I’ve also been privileged to get to know the dedicated listeners who make up the heart of public radio. While I will miss the Washington Desk, I look forward to connecting to listeners every Sunday. And one day, I’m going to solve one of those puzzles!”

Rascoe’s wealth of experience at NPR made her the perfect choice to take on the task of hosting Weekend Edition Sunday. As part of the White House team, she has been a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.

“Ayesha brings multi-faceted experience to the host chair, having covered some of the pivotal moments in recent history from her vantage point as NPR’s White House correspondent,” said Sarah Gilbert, NPR’s Vice President for News Programming. “Ayesha’s commitment to the intersection of news, and her wide-ranging appreciation for, and engagement with all things cultural made her the natural choice for this role.”