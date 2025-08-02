Expand Your Horizons: Your August Horoscope Is Here 

Getty

As you go through a season of self-discovery, use this powerful mantra: “Everything the light touches can be mine, if I believe.” A significant planetary shift will lead to the right path. This is where strength meets grace and innovation aligns with the creative pursuit of our aspirations. On August 6, Mars enters Libra, encouraging us to increase our ambition and drive. This transition emphasizes the importance of finding balance in how we take action. An awakening will take place during the full moon in Aquarius on August 9, offering emotional clarity that will help us embrace our authentic identities. This is an excellent time to focus on career and health—and to set practical goals as a new moon emerges in Virgo on August 23. This introspective period will encourage you to create a detailed plan. As the month progresses, you may feel a surge of romantic energy that prompts you to express your feelings through grand gestures. August will be a time of realization that you deserve nothing but the best in life—the world will truly be your oyster.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

You’ve had Doechii’s “Anxiety” on replay for months. It may not be easy, but you must forgive— graciously. Forgiveness is not for those who’ve wronged you; it’s for you to move on, when holding on to the past no longer serves you. Let go of people who enable bad behavior. Before you assist others, ensure you know how to help yourself, and seek advice only from those who support your growth.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Kudos to all the careful and brilliant Virgos who have a master plan! Create an itinerary filled with events you’ve always wanted to experience. This will encourage you to embrace change in unexpected areas and push you to step outside your normal routine. During these new adventures, you may confront some troublesome issues related to how you process change—and you might feel inspired to relocate and start anew.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

You have been distancing yourself from your circle, which has raised concerns about your well-­being. It’s time to reveal the secret life you’ve been hiding from everyone. Let go of negative tendencies that may be holding you back. Allowing people into your life gives you the opportunity to grow, in ways you never thought possible. If you keep folks at a distance, you risk losing positive connections that can benefit your emotional and mental growth.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

You may face some challenges as your career undergoes adjustments. While this transition may not align with your initial expectations, it’s essential to find additional sources of income now. Explore alternatives that can supplement your lifestyle. If some risky schemes haven’t turned out in your favor—and have put you in a bit of a financial bind—find ways to reduce your spending. Look for fun activities to do at home, and try learning some recipes to help you avoid overindulging in takeout.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

This month, nurturing something that you can cultivate long-term will be beneficial for you and others. Consider purchasing some plants and herbs that can enhance your kitchen. You may discover that you have a talent for gardening. As you practice patience, it will provide you with moments of clarity—to explore untapped potential in other areas. Document your plant-

growing efforts through content creation; you might find a community that inspires you to explore business opportunities in the industry.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Check your email—you’ve been invited to the networking event of a lifetime. While you may feel anxious about making a good impression, this is a perfect occasion to journal your thoughts; and that will help you address your fears. Remember, things are often worse in your head than they are in reality. Through journaling, you can unpack unresolved feelings of inadequacy, allowing you to become a more confident version of yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Significant financial gains are in store, due to your recent investments. Consider speaking on a few panels to share your insights with others. At these events, individuals may reach out to you in hopes of becoming your mentee. These mentees can be beneficial for your career, as they help you network with future moguls. You might be surprised by the connections you make, which could lead to lifelong friendships. It’s a great time to expand your social circle.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Now is the time to train your body at the gym, to be resilient and in top condition. During this period, you may feel like giving up, but don’t let self-doubt win. It’s essential to reevaluate your goals and pursue your ideal fitness journey. Siri, play “Mine” by Amerie—because your beau will become your best workout partner and a great motivator. Create a group chat with individuals who aspire to achieve similar results. You could inspire someone else as much as yourself.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

You may experience betrayal at the hands of someone you trusted. It’s crucial to handle these conflicts rationally. Learn to walk away. Practicing meditative breathing exercises can help you gain control over your feelings. Additionally, having an accountability partner can support you in staying focused on your self-improvement efforts. Don’t let your hurt dictate your life. Your control over emotions helps you to avoid repeating mistakes.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Buy tickets to a festival, or attend a few parties with friends. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, allowing you to meet people from all over the world. Be discerning when you interact with questionable personalities. Establish a buddy system with pals to avoid any mishaps. This road trip will create an unbreakable bond. Try playing Alemeda’s EP FK IT to prepare for a glorious summer.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Family members will be looking to you to take on more of a leadership role. It’s time to step up. Lean on someone who can encourage you during this transition. Avoid fleeting connections that do not lead to long-term relationships, as they may distract you from discovering your true purpose. If you struggle with hidden resentments, try making a list of the good things in your life—to help gain perspective on what you have to look forward to.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Host the party of the summer for business professionals from various industries. Consider creating a vision board; discuss your aspirations with folks who can support your ambitions and inspire you to take actionable steps toward your goals. Develop a plan that advances your vision, and seek advice from pros in your desired field. They can guide you in the exact right direction.