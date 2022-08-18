Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal

Sutton Middle School

A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader at a local middle school, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

The new Sutton Middle School principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather graduated from Westlake High School in 2010 and Morehouse College in 2014. Atlanta Public Schools announced its selection of him as principal on July 29th.

According to the local news station, Dr. Dominique Merriweather wanted to be a corporate attorney at first but changed his mind after he began mentoring several years ago.

“One day, I went to go read to elementary school kids in the Atlanta University Center area, and I fell in love with the students,” said the principal.

Dr. Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district’s youngest principal at 30 years old.

‘When you put your head in it, and never stop learning, and always are open to feedback and being better, the opportunities are there,” he said.

Dr. Merriweather says success comes from listening to people and valuing and respecting their input.

“Age does not equate to ability or capacity. If you are driven and open to learning and if you truly want to be the best at what you are doing, it can happen,” he shared.

Dr. Merriweather is unsure where his career will take him next, but for the time being, he hopes to inspire the 1,500 or so students at Sutton Middle School.