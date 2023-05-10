25-Year-Old Mom Shot In Atlanta Mass Shooting Asking For Help

Jazzmin Daniel, 25, was working at the front desk as a receptionist for Northside Medical “when a disgruntled patient opened fire in the waiting room,” in last week’s mass shooting at a doctor’s office in midtown Atlanta, which killed one and left four other women wounded.

The shooter, Deion Duwane Patterson, left Daniel with multiple gunshot wounds to her abdomen. He was able to evade police for nearly eight hours before the manhunt concluded last Wednesday. Patterson has since been “charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.”

With a one-year-old son at home to take care of, and injuries that have forced her to cancel orders with her sweets and cake side business marketed through the Instagram handle: @JAZZDUP_TREATZ, Daniel is soliciting help from the community, stating “My whole life changed in a blink of an eye,” adding “I have a long recovery ahead of me and I would be very grateful for any donation provided. No gesture is too small, everything will help.”

Daniel had only been employed at Northside Medical for six months, and “was in the process of clocking out for lunch when [she] was shot in the chest and abdomen.” “It’s a blessing that I am alive and breathing. I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone; I have suffered mentally and physically. Not only have I suffered but my family, friends, and loved ones,” Daniel writes in her GoFundMe page.

Quentin Daniel, Jazzmin’s father, said “My daughter was just there to feed her family, just there working,” telling reporters that she “underwent a second surgery [last] Thursday.”

Quentin said he received the horrible news when he and his wife were both at work, “They said, ‘Get to my daughter.’ They didn’t tell me what was going on.”

Jazzmin is intubated and still in critical condition, but doctors have told her father that “they are confident she will recover from gunshot wounds to her chest and pelvis.”

Quentin describes his daughter as “a jolly, cheerful person who loves her family,” noting that “[h]er 1-year-old didn’t sleep well last night without his mother.”

Georgette Whitlow, Alseha Hollinger, and Lisa Glynn also survived the Atlanta shooting, but mother of two, Amy St. Pierre, died at the scene.