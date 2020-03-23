7 Instagram Trainers To Follow For At Home Workout Inspo

We’re all trying to do our part to attempt further spiking of the coronavirus, COVID-19 in our communities and flatten the curve. For most of us, that means staying at home unless absolutely necessary, especially as more states issue ordinances shutting down bars, restaurants, gyms and other public gathering locations, or even “shelter in place” orders.

For those of us who like to work out, this could mean an interruption of our normal fitness routine and schedule…but then again it doesn’t have to be. Thanks to social media, several trainers are giving the masses at-home workouts (#quarantineworkouts) and more in order to make sure we stay fit (and sane) during these trying times.

Whether you’re a novice or seasoned exerciser, don’t let corona keep you from your fitness goals.