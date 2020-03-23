7 Instagram Trainers To Follow For At Home Workout Inspo
We’re all trying to do our part to attempt further spiking of the coronavirus, COVID-19 in our communities and flatten the curve. For most of us, that means staying at home unless absolutely necessary, especially as more states issue ordinances shutting down bars, restaurants, gyms and other public gathering locations, or even “shelter in place” orders.

For those of us who like to work out, this could mean an interruption of our normal fitness routine and schedule…but then again it doesn’t have to be. Thanks to social media, several trainers are giving the masses at-home workouts (#quarantineworkouts) and more in order to make sure we stay fit (and sane) during these trying times.

💥Saturday #athomeworkout 💥 Double tap to SAVE ❤️+ TAG your workout partner ————————————————– WEIGHT USED: Body / Light Chair – MAIN WORKOUT: 4 Rounds / 40s Active / 20s Rest Between each Exercise – 1️⃣Hip Bridge 2️⃣Toe touch 3️⃣Squat Jumps to Seated 4️⃣Military Plank Snap Jumps – Now is as great time to find creative alternatives to movements in the gym that you may not currently have equipment for. I hope you guys give this #chairworkout a try👍 . . . . . . . . . . #nogymnoproblem #igfit #fitnessforwomen #fatburningworkout #consistencyiskey #bodyweightexercises #fatlossjourney Workout inspired by @mrandmrsmuscle @igfitmoms @thefitmomsclub

Happy Monday people!! Hope all is well and I pray everything is safe with you and your family. I officially closed my gym today until April 13th due to government regulations. 😩However, this is my reminder to you that we have to stay locked it, don’t let the unfortunate circumstances of our country to dismay you or alter your lifestyle. Keep your eyes set on the prize! 🙏🏾💪🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 —————————————————————————— We will be conducting LIVE “Zoom” sessions Monday – Thursday, both morning & evening! Let me know if your interested. If you’re home today & have nothing to do, feel free to knock out this #LegWorkout that will sure give you a BURN 🥵 from the pits 🔥🔥🔥! FAITH ——> fear 🙏🏾🙏🏾 —————————————————————————— #QuarantineWorkout #QuarantineandChill #BodyWeightTraining #NoEquipment #HomeWorkouts #InHomeWorkout #CantStopWontStop #Covid19 #CoronaVirusWorkout #AtlFitness

💥 ISOLATION WORKOUT 💥 PART 1 {tag a friend} To lighten the mood as we are all stuck indoors, try these HIIT exercises using nothing but a broomstick which is a great core tool! Who needs a gym! Give these home exercises a try over the next few weeks… guaranteed to give you a good workout! . 1️⃣ Alternate lunges 2️⃣ Squat crossovers 3️⃣ single leg deadlift rows 4️⃣ V-sit ups 5️⃣ Jumping jacks 6️⃣ Squat sidekicks 7️⃣ Broom burpees “Be the best version of you!” #motivation #workout #workoutmotivation #workoutvideo #isolation #isolationworkout #homeworkout #hiit #abs #core #hiitworkout #getinvolved #stayinshape #noexcuses #joinin #wedoitbetter #like #share #bethebestversionofyou #fitness #gym #fitfam #visuals #videooftheday #workoutoftheday #coronavirus #pt #personaltrainer #TCFit

Whether you’re a novice or seasoned exerciser, don’t let corona keep you from your fitness goals.

