Multiple People Injured During Texas School Shooting, The Suspect Is A Student

On October 6, a Mansfield Timberview High School fight between students escalated when one student began firing a gun. Three students were taken to the hospital, with two having been shot.

The suspect has been identified as Timothy George Simpkins. He fled the scene.

The school is based in Arlington, Texas and it is unclear how the gun was brought into the school. Arlington is approximately 30 minutes from Dallas.

Police have asked anyone who encounters Simpkins, 18, or know anything about where he is currently, to call 911. We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The Dallas Morning News reported that police said they began receiving several calls about the incident at around 9:15 am CST. Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye says the fight and shooting took place in a classroom.

According to World Population Review, Texas has faced 135 school shootings this year alone. Every state in the U.S. has had at lease one school shooting in 2021.

Roughly 1,900 students attend Timberview.

Jeff Boshek, a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Dallas Field Division, has spoken to reporters about the incident.

“We’ll figure out where this individual got this gun from. Our agents won’t sleep, working with our partners here, to figure out how he got this weapon in his hand to come in this school and cause this tragedy today,” Boshek said. “So, I don’t have much information I can give you on the weapon. Obviously, we don’t have that yet. We haven’t been in the school to figure out the caliber of the weapon or anything like that yet, but as soon as we do, we’ll have something to get out to you guys.”

This story is still developing.

