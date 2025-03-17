Arlington National Cemetery Removes Content On Black And Women Veterans From Website

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Arlington National Cemetery has begun removing web pages that highlight the contributions of Black, Hispanic and women veterans.

The removals, first reported by Civil War historian Kevin M. Levin on his Substack and military news website Task & Purpose, are part of a broader effort linked to former President Donald Trump’s push to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) references across federal agencies and the military. As a result, content about notable veterans—including Gen. Colin Powell and the Tuskegee Airmen—is no longer easily accessible on the cemetery’s website.

Visitors may also struggle to find information, as major sections dedicated to African American History, Hispanic-American history, and Women’s History have been removed. Some content on notable women, such as former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—the first unit of Black women to serve overseas in World War II—remains, but only through direct searches.

Additionally, the Associated Press reports that the Pentagon has flagged thousands of photos featuring diverse veterans for removal. Arlington National Cemetery, which holds the graves of more than 400,000 veterans, has not publicly commented on the changes. However, earlier this year, the Defense Department reinstated training materials on the Tuskegee Airmen following public backlash over their removal.