This Arkansas Town Elected The Youngest Black Mayor In The United States

While other 18-year-olds are preparing for finals, Jaylen Smith is preparing to lead his small Arkansas town as the youngest Black mayor in the United States.

According to CBS affiliate THV11, Jaylen Smith is making history after residents of Earle, Arkansas voted him into office in a Tuesday runoff election.

Earle, a town of about 1,800 people, is about 30 miles west of Memphis, Tenn. Smith captured 218 votes, beating opponent Nemi Matthews Sr. by 79 votes. When we say every vote counts!

A 2022 high school graduate, Smith campaigned on improving public safety, beautification efforts– given the abandoned buildings in his town, and providing new housing.

He shared some of his concerns on Facebook before the Dec. 6 election.

These are some pictures of the challenges and obstacles Earle, Arkansas has faced for years and its time we move Earle… Posted by Jaylen Smith on Monday, December 5, 2022

Presciently, Jaylen shared on Facebook last week that he’s “on the verge of Something Big! Something mind-blowing and I can sense it in the Spirit!” We love a manifesting king.

Go ‘head nephew! Excuse us, Mayor-Elect Smith.