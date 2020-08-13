April Ryan Calls Out Trump For Being Intimidated By ‘Strong Black Women’

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Women's Media Center

CNN political analyst April Ryan had some words about Donald Trump’s attacks on Sen. Kamala Harris, whom the impeached president called “nasty” as well as the “meanest” and “most horrible.”

As Ryan noted on a CNN panel, this is just the impeached president’s modus operandi whenever he is challenged by “strong, Black Women.”

“Personal attacks and race is what this president always falls back on,” Ryan noted when asked about Trump’s use of the word “nasty.” “At the end of the day, this president is limited.”

Ryan also stated that now would be the time that Trump’s campaign would be doing their opposition research on Harris. However, instead of bringing up actual talking points, the president falls back on racist, sexist comments.

Ryan herself has been called “nasty” and a “loser” by Trump and knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of the impeached president’s arbitrary insults, something that she has called the Trump administration out on before in the past.

“Strong, Black women, let’s go there, let’s not just say strong women, strong Black women…when he has nothing to say and when he can’t find anything in his limited approach to speak what he will do is fall back on racism and sexism,” Ryan noted. “So we can expect that throughout the rest of this campaign.”