Angela Alsobrooks Wins Maryland Democratic Primary. She Could Become The Fourth Black Woman To Ever Serve In U.S. Senate

UNITED STATES – JULY 24: Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks attends a news conference outside the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station to announce “federal funding to support Prince George’s County infrastructure and health needs,” in Capitol Heights, Md., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is now Maryland’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate following Tuesday’s primary election. Alsobrooks secured the nomination over a field of Democratic candidates, including Rep.David Trone, positioning her for a critical race as the party seeks to maintain control of the Senate this fall.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude and urged supporters to help secure a win in November. “Woke up feeling grateful! Grateful for your support, for the movement we’ve built, and for the history we’re going to make. Thank you, Maryland. Now, let’s finish the job in November,” Alsobrooks wrote.

Woke up feeling grateful!



Grateful for your support, for the movement we’ve built, and for the history we’re going to make.



Thank you, Maryland. Now, let’s finish the job in November! pic.twitter.com/cWuqCARMwL — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 15, 2024

She is currently serving her second term as county executive of Prince George’s County and has also served as the state’s attorney for the county, which is Maryland’s second-largest by population. If elected, the 52-year-old would become only the fourth Black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate and the first from Maryland. She has received endorsements from much of Maryland’s Democratic establishment, including Governor Wes Moore.

Alsobrooks will face former Governor Larry Hogan, who easily secured the Republican nomination, giving the GOP its best chance to win a Maryland Senate seat since 1980.

The race was initiated when incumbent Senator Ben Cardin announced last year he would not seek a fourth term. Alsobrooks and Trone emerged as leading candidates. Initially, it was expected that the Democratic nominee would have an easy path to victory in the general election.

However, on the final day of candidate filing, Feb. 9, Hogan announced his bid for the Republican nomination after consultations with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush.

This Senate race is set to be a crucial contest as both parties vie for control of the chamber in the upcoming election.