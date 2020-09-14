Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum Reveals He’s Bisexual

YouTube

Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum revealed he’s bisexual during a newly released interview with journalist and TV host Tamron Hall.

In doing so, Gillum acknowledged that he had never shared his sexuality publicly before.

“You didn’t ask the question, you put it out there as whether I identify as gay. The answer is, I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum told Hall during the interview, which was the season two debut of the Tamron Hall show. “And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before.”

Former Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum tells Tamron Hall he's bisexual: "That is something I have never shared publicly before" pic.twitter.com/prUW7NPk1C — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2020

Gillum’s wife, R. Jai Gillum, also weighed in, noting that “many people don’t understand bisexuality,” according to Out magazine.

“Bisexuality is just something different. I just believe that love and sexuality exist on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make,” she added.

Gillum had withdrawn from public life in recent years after losing the 2018 gubernatorial race in Florida to Ron DeSantis, which he said was a “constant reminder of failure.” Gillum turned to alcohol and suffered in silence until he was found intoxicated at a Miami Beach hotel with another man, sparking rumors of drug abuse and infidelity. At the time the Florida Democrat denied taking any illegal substance. Shortly after the incident he took a step back from public life and entered rehab.