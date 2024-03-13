American Academy Of Dermatology Rejects A Proposal To End Its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives

gorodenkoff / Getty Images

The American Academy of Dermatology(AAD) has rejected a proposal to end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

AAD, a non-profit organization of dermatologists across the US and Canada, voted to reject the resolution “sunsetting all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs,” which argued DEI would negatively impact the branch of medicine, NBC News reports.

The resolution was co-authored by dozens of AAD members who sought to end DEI initiatives and programs within the organization. On Sunday, March 10, an advisory board voted on the resolution after hearing testimony from several dermatologists who opposed the anti-DEI move.

“Department chairs stood up and talked about how their programs were stronger because of DEI. They felt diversity made their programs better,” dermatologist Wendy Roberts said. “The turnout for supporting DEI was massive, and I was so proud of dermatology.”

According to research by The National Library of Medicine, just three percent of dermatologists in the United States are Black. This disparity can lead to misdiagnosis and mistreatment by white doctors who may not know or understand how skin conditions manifest in darker skin. By creating and supporting more dermatologists of color, the AAD has taken steps to address these disparities via initiatives such as its Diversity Mentorship Program.

In addition to rejecting efforts to end DEI initiatives in the organization, the advisory board plans to expand AAD’s mission to prioritize diversity and inclusion.

“We celebrate diversity in all forms including, but not limited to, religious, ethnic, cultural, gender, and racial identities and aim to improve disparities in health care,” a spokesperson for academy president Terrence Cronin Jr. said in a statement per NBC News. “We are ardent opponents of any form of antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, and racism of any kind.”