Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Provides Scholarships For George Floyd’s Family To Attend HBCUs

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority announced on Friday that the organization founded on the campus of Howard University by Black collegiate women will provide scholarships to the daughter and granddaughters of George Floyd to attend an HBCU of their choosing. The family was notified of the gift, by AKA International President Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover.

In a press release, Glover wrote, “Since our founding in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha has endeavored to build a better world for African Americans by serving the community, advancing higher education, and fighting for social justice.” She added that she hopes the financial support for the young women will help “assist them on their path to success.”

George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, attends a press conference with her mother Roxie Washington on June 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Washington was joined by her daughter and Floyd's friend, former NBA Player Stephen Jackson, speaking about the impact of his death on their family.

The sorority has been very vocal in their opposition to the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others. In a video posted to the organization’s social media, Glover says, “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated strongly condemns the senseless killings of Black women, Black men, and our Black children, in the United States, resulting from unlawful, unnecessary, and excessive use of force by police and those playing vigilante watchmen.” The daughter of civil rights activists goes on to say that members of the first Black Greek-lettered sorority for college-educated women will continue to fight for social justice issues and push for meaningful reform.

Glover recently stated during a press conference that Floyd’s call to his mother during his last moments was a call for help from all women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is now answering that call by denouncing police brutality but by also showing up for the young women he left behind. That includes his six-year-old daughter, Gianna, and granddaughters, Taleiaha and Journi. They will each receive full scholarships plus aid. Glover says the organization will also be there to support the family in whatever way they can.

Glover, who serves as the president of Tennessee State University, an HBCU located in Nashville, says in her own words that she “determined early that education and equal justice were important for all people of color.” She told ESSENCE last year that she’s always happy to be provided an opportunity to give back.