MSNBC Anchor Denies Using Racial Slur During Kobe Bryant Reporting

As the world mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, an MSNBC reporter is now apologizing after a racial slur was used during her reporting.

During Alison Morris’ segment, the anchor somehow mixed up the words “Los Angeles Lakers” with the “Los Angeles N–ggers”.

Because of a 15-second delay in some markets, the comments didn’t air everywhere. But those who heard the word were pretty sure they heard correctly.

Shortly after the segment, Morris issued an apology and stated she would never use a racist term.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I, unfortunately, stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

But of course, not everyone on Twitter believed her:

A Change.org petition has been created calling for Morris to be fired.

