Alencia Johnson’s Debut Book ‘Flip The Tables’ Is A Blueprint For Disruptors—and It’s Right On Time

Alencia Johnson is a dynamic cultural commentator, renowned political strategist and social impact leader known for disrupting systems and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. Throughout her career, she has ensured that the voices of Black women are not only heard but also heeded. In her debut book, Flip the Tables: The Everyday Disruptor’s Guide to Finding Courage and Making Change, Johnson offers more than a guide to activism; it’s a deeply personal exploration of transformation, resistance and self-liberation.

When we sat down to discuss her book, she reflected on the moment that sparked her journey toward writing it. It was early 2020—right after Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign ended and the world was locking down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of moving at breakneck speed from one campaign to the next, the cultural critic suddenly found herself at home with her family, forced to sit still for the first time in years.

“I was the ‘catch flights, not feelings’ girl,” she admits. “But actually, I have a lot of feelings.” What followed was an intense period of introspection. The respected social impact leader grappled with the reality that, despite her long list of accomplishments, she wasn’t happy.

She was also dealing with the weight of struggles with depression and anxiety while confronting the emotional fallout of a past relationship she hadn’t fully processed. But as she listened to herself, she began to realize that she had been running on empty, chasing achievement without truly prioritizing her well-being. “For me, writing this book was as much about personal transformation as it was about dismantling oppressive systems,” shares Johnson, a 2025 ESSENCE Black Futures Now honoree.

“I had to give myself permission to rest, to reflect and to fully step into the person I wanted to be before I could write a blueprint for others.”That’s when she recalled her favorite story from the Bible: Jesus flipping over the tables in the temple. “There are proverbial tables in our lives, in society, that we have to disrupt,” she says. “But even before we can do that, how do we have the courage to really be ourselves?”

Disrupting Systems Starts with Disrupting Yourself

Flip the Tables isn’t just about breaking barriers in politics, business, or activism. It’s also about the inner work required to challenge oppressive narratives, especially those that tell Black women we must be everything to everyone at all times.

Black women have long been the backbone of social change. Johnson notes that time and again, we’re expected to show up, fight and lead—often at the expense of our own well-being. But the first-time author argues that true disruption must include self-preservation.

“I was tired of being booked and busy. I was tired of the strong Black woman trope. I don’t need to achieve anything else in life to be worthy,” she says.That realization is at the core of Flip the Tables. The book serves as both a call to action and a permission slip—for Black women to rest, prioritize ourselves and challenge systems that demand our labor while denying grace.

The first-time author recounts a conversation with a friend who told her, “You need to talk about this publicly because you’ll create a permission structure for other Black women.” That phrase stuck with her. “A permission structure,” she repeated. “I love that. But I needed to give myself permission first.”

The Power of Saying No—and Resting Without Guilt

For Johnson, disrupting systems isn’t just about what you fight against but also what you refuse to accept. That includes rejecting the idea that self-worth is tied to productivity. She recalled a moment when she decided to spend a month in Mexico City by herself. People questioned her decision, wondering why she wasn’t working or campaigning.

“Honestly, that’s for them to figure out and catch up,” she shares. “When I implement boundaries—when I say no—it jars people at first. But that’s because they haven’t given themselves permission to do the same.”

She also pointed out how Black women, in particular, struggle with guilt when prioritizing their needs over others. “We don’t have a problem understanding that we need rest. Where we trip up is that we feel guilty when we put our needs first,” she explains. “But just because you don’t have the capacity or desire to do something doesn’t mean you’re not capable or worthy.” “As a strategist, I firmly believe that rest is not just necessary—it’s a radical act of resistance. “Even God rested,” she said. “So, who am I to think I don’t need rest?”

Flip the Tables arrives at a critical moment. It’s a reminder that disruption isn’t just about protest or politics—it’s about reclaiming personal power. “We are the anchors of the community,” Johnson says. “But we have to take care of ourselves. Black women have to rest and restore themselves right now. It is our divine right, and it is also what allows us to be the 92% that knows how to move society forward.”

Disruption, Rest and the Audacity to Move Forward

Johnson also reflected on the humanity of those often placed on pedestals. “All these people I work for—elected officials, heads of organizations, award-winning entertainers—I have been up close to a lot of these folks and realized that they too get nervous. They, too, sometimes question themselves. They, too, sometimes ask, ‘Are we sure about this?’ But they keep moving forward,” she shares. “And I’m like, well, if this person can question themselves, then me questioning myself should not stop me from moving forward, right?”

That realization became a turning point. It shifted her perspective on self-doubt and courage. “The other thing I think about is disruption. Disruption is not as big as it seems if we are all committed to the work we’re supposed to be doing in our everyday lives,” she says. “It’s really about operating in what you do best, in your lane.”

In a society that often expects someone else to fix things, the respected social impact leader challenges the notion that one person can be the savior. “If we’re waiting for one person to fix everything, we’re missing the point. Imagine if a thousand people each did two or three small things—what kind of impact could we have then?”

Rest as Resistance and the 92%

The spirit of audacity and self-care weaves through Johnson’s message, especially as she reflects on the 92% turnout of Black women voters who cast ballots for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election. As the political landscape shifts, many Black women are deciding that this is a season for rest. That, too, is a form of resistance.

“This country still hasn’t learned that it only wants to appreciate Black women for our labor and for saving society,” Johnson says, referencing the 2024 election aftermath. “That’s why this book is so divinely written, especially the chapter on rest as resistance.” Drawing from the words of Audre Lorde, she continued, “Self-preservation is an act of political warfare. We weren’t here to labor for anyone else. Reclaiming our joy and our rest is the best response to this political moment.”

Yet Johnson is confident that when the moment calls, the 92% will rise again. “We know we’re going to have to show up again. We always do. But right now, we are centering ourselves, and that’s making people uncomfortable. And it’s making people realize, ‘Oh, wait—what happens when Black women decide to check out?’ Everything shakes.”

Radical Imagination and the Urgency of Rest

Johnson’s book encourages readers to reimagine what’s possible but also emphasizes that rest is essential for accessing that radical imagination. “In order for us to envision something different, we have to create the space for it,” she said. “And even if you don’t feel like you deserve rest, the truth is, the imagination needed to move forward requires it.”

Her personal experience is a testament to this. “I remember one time I was traveling nonstop for six or seven weeks, and I developed the worst sinus infection. I ended up in the hospital,” she recalled. “Life will stop you if you don’t take care of yourself.”

She recognizes that rest may feel like a luxury for many, but she urges people to reclaim small moments. “Rest doesn’t have to look like taking a nap in the middle of the day. It can look like taking five minutes in the car to do a breathing exercise.”

In these moments of rest, we refill our cups—not just for ourselves but for our community. “Because when we are whole, when we are rested, when we are in our joy, we build stronger communities. And when our communities are strong, that is when we are at our most powerful.”

Johnson’s book is as much a blueprint as a rallying cry. It challenges readers to confront what’s keeping them from living fully and authentically. It dares them to disrupt not just oppressive systems but also the internalized beliefs that keep them stuck.