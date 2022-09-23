Why You Should Know The Work Of These Africa-America Institute Honorees

Africa-America Insitute

For almost 70 years, The Africa-America Institute (AAI) has worked to improve the global understanding of Africa and its diaspora and increase educational opportunities for young Africans.

Founded in Washington, D.C. by Dr. Horace Mann Bond, the first Black president of Lincoln University, and William Leo Hansberry, a professor at Howard University, AAI promotes engagement between Africa and America through education, training and dialogue.

Some of the organization’s programs include a STEM scholarship program, partnerships with the NAACP, a school service program providing a robust K-12 curriculum on Africa and its global diaspora and an annual awards gala celebrating the vast contributions of Africa and its global diaspora.

This year, AAI’s 38th annual awards gala made its in-person return during United Nations General Assembly week in New York City. The gala brings together many notable guests, including heads of state, diplomats, government officials, business and civil society leaders and scholars.

“When the world gathers at the UNGA, sometimes the only news that breaks through about Africa and its worldwide diaspora is negative,” AAI President and CEO Kofi Appenteng told ESSENCE in a statement. “We established the gala so the world might recognize and celebrate the achievements of Africa and its worldwide diaspora as a way of balancing the picture and encouraging the leaders who are accomplishing so much to serve as examples for others,” he said.

Hosted by New York Times bestselling author, speaker and podcast host Luvvie Ajayi Jones and marketing executive, entrepreneur and author Bozoma Saint John, this year’s awards program was held on September 20 under the theme “Africa in the World.”

Learn more about this year’s honorees and why you should know more about them and their groundbreaking work.