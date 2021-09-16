‘The Activist’ Will Now Be A Documentary Instead Of A Competition

It has been announced that ‘The Activist,’ the CBS competition show in which activists will be judged by celebrities, will no longer exist in its original format. It will instead be a single documentary—not a miniseries.

The news was broken by Variety.

‘The Activist’ was slated to focus on 6 activists who would rally for attention to their causes on social media. It was largely accused of putting a corporate spin on radical practices and watering down advocacy.

“‘The Activist’ was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort,” CBS, Global Citizen and Live Nation said in a joint statement.

The original 5-episode mini series was set to premiere on October 22. Usher, Priyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough were going to be the hosts.

On September 15, Hough released a public statement admitting she did not feel she was a good fit for the show. “I do not claim to be an activist and wholeheartedly agree that the judging aspect of the show missed the mark and furthermore, that I am not qualified to act as a judge,” Hough said in an Instagram post.

The official statement from CBS/Global Citizen/Live Nation concluded by saying, “Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet. We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.”