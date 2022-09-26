A Look At How ‘A Different World’ Shaped Zillennial Career Paths

I know my parents loved me

Stand behind me come what may (hmm)

I know now that I’m ready, yeah

For I finally heard them say

It’s a different world

Than where ya come from

Although those lyrics were sung three decades ago for the theme song of the college-based sitcom, A Different World, they couldn’t be more relevant to the twenty-somethings of today.

The late ’80s sitcom series followed the lives of students from all walks of life at the fictional historically Black university Hillman College was intended to just be an extension of the Cosby Show, but grew into so much more.

Once its producer/director Debbie Allen was tapped for the show’s second season, it evolved into the perfect encapsulation of vibrant HBCU life, including an in-depth take on career development for young adults.

Although the series premiered Sept. 24, 1987, its impact is still felt. Here’s a look at how the characters’ professional journeys reflect some of the steps taken in the workplaces of today.