‘Pillar Of Strength’: 94-Year-Old Woman Who Fought Developers To Save Family Land Dies

A 94-year-old woman from South Carolina who made national headlines over her legal battle with developers to keep her family’s land and home has died.

Josephine Wright died “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers” on January 7, according to an update her family posted on their GoFundMe page.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Wright Family announces the passing of our beloved matriarch, Mrs.Josephine Wright, who peacefully transitioned on January 7, 2024, surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers. Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts,” the family’s statement on the page continued.

Last February, Bailey Point Investment Group sued Wright over her home, which has been in her family since the Civil War. The company claimed that her property encroached on their land, caused a nuisance and impeded their development plans for the construction of new homes.



She filed multiple counterclaims and accused the developer of harassing her and destroying her property in an attempt to retain her family’s property. Her legal battle with the development company over her family’s land gained national attention when celebrities donated to her cause last year.

Media Mogul Tyler Perry even pledged to help build her a new house and made plans to visit her next month to give her the keys to the home. “I am so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this warrior. Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was looking forward to meeting you next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,” Perry wrote on social media.



Perry will now reportedly present the home to Wright’s family.”Your 4 children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren will still be able to gather at YOUR house on YOUR land and tell the world what kind of fighter that you were. You have run your race and fought an incredible fight! Journey well, my dear lady. You have inspired me,” Perry’s tribute continued on Facebook.

Wright’s funeral will be held on January 13 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Hilton Head Island.