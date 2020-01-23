8 Inmates Have Died This Year At Mississippi State Penitentiary

Getty Creative Images

An inmate has died at Mississippi State Penitentiary, also known as Parchman, the county coroner confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility up to 8 since the year began a mere 23 days ago.

According to CNN, Thomas Lee, 49, who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to capital murder was found hanging in his single-person cell on Wednesday morning in Unit 29.

Guards cut him down and began CPR, however, Lee was pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m. local time.

“The cause of death appears consistent with ligature hanging but the official cause and manner of death is pending investigation” Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said, according to the report.

Two other inmates died this week alone. Timothy Hudspeth and James Talley were both killed in altercations on Monday and Tuesday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections tweeted out that the deaths of Hudspeth and Talley appeared to be isolated, and not a part of a recent series of retaliatory killings that have occurred within the facility.

Two inmates were killed in Parchman last night. At this moment, it appears to be an isolated incident—not a continuation of the recent retaliatory killings. The Parchman chaplain has reached out to the next of kin. — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) January 21, 2020

Share :