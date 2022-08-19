7-Year-Old Girl Breaks Junior Olympics Record, Named Fastest Kid In The Nation

A seven-year-old Black girl from Dallas, Texas, is now the fastest kid in the country.

Dakota White and her teammates from Fort Worth’s Xpress Track Club set a new record in the girls’ eight and under 100-meter relay earlier this month at the AAU Junior Olympics.

The young athlete set a new national record with her time of 59.08 seconds. “I just run really hard,” she told Fox 4 News when asked how she does it.

Dakota first gained national attention last year when Tiktok videos of her competing in a track meet went viral. She began training at the age of three under the guidance of her father, former Texas Christian University wide receiver Cam White.

“She just had form, like crazy form. It wasn’t fast, but her form was already perfect. So then as she progressed, we started getting her different trainers,” her father told the local news station.

Dakota has won every competition she has entered since last year. “She’s just excelling in a sport that she loves now,” White said of his daughter.

In a recent video on social media, Dakota shared her motto, which is “No Days Off”.