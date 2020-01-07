43% Of Americans Approve Of Airstrike That Killed Iranian General

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some 43% of American voters approve, in varying degrees, of the airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed top Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.

A HuffPost-YouGov survey released on Monday showed that 30% of registered voters strongly approve of the airstrike, while 13% somewhat approve.

Meanwhile, 38% of respondents either strongly disapproved or somewhat disapproved of the move.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the approval/disapproval rate was deeply partisan, with 86% of Republicans either approving to some degree. On the other hand, only 14% of Democrats approved of the airstrike.

Another survey question asked respondents about whether they thought planned the attack carefully or not. The responses were mixed, with 35% claiming the president did plan the attack carefully, while 43% said that he did not. Twenty-three percent of voters were not sure either which way.

Regardless of careful planning or not, more than half of respondents are not very hopeful as to the results of the strike, with 57% saying that the attack makes further military conflict between the U.S. and Iran “more likely than before.” Only 8% said that conflict was “less likely than before,” while 20% said the conflict was “neither more or less likely than before,” and 15% were simply not sure.

Share :