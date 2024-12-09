Jury Awards $310 Million To Parents Of Teen Who Died After Falling From Florida Amusement Park Ride

Sun Sentinel/Getty Images

The family of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old who tragically fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida, in 2022, has been awarded $310 million in a civil lawsuit.

Tyre, who was visiting ICON Park with his family on March 24, 2022, fell from the FreeFall drop tower attraction. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he didn’t survive his injuries.

Now, more than two years later, a jury has held the ride’s manufacturer, Austria-based Funtime Handels, accountable for the accident, awarding Tyre’s family $310 million. According to reports from local news stations WFTV and KSDK,the jury reached its verdict in just about an hour of deliberation.

Tyre’s parents will each receive $155 million, according to a spokesperson for attorney Michael Haggard.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Natalie Jackson, who represented Tyre’s family, shared their thoughts on the landmark decision via X (formerly Twitter). “This verdict is a step forward in holding corporations accountable for the safety of their products,” they said in a statement.

The attorneys emphasized that Tyre’s death was caused by “blatant negligence and a failure to prioritize safety over profits.” They added that the ride’s manufacturer “neglected their duty to protect passengers,” and the substantial award ensures they will “face the consequences of those decisions.”

Crump and Jackson expressed hope that this outcome will inspire change across the amusement park industry. “We hope this serves as a wake-up call for the entire industry to enforce stricter safety measures,” they said. “Tyre’s legacy will be a safer future for riders everywhere.”

An investigation previously revealed that Tyre’s harness was locked at the time of the ride’s descent, but he slipped out of his seat during the 430-foot drop when the ride’s magnets engaged. Tyre’s death was ruled the result of “multiple injuries and trauma.”

At the time, ICON Park said it would “fully cooperate” with authorities.