Some of the most influential names from across multiple industries will be on hand to drop knowledge share invaluable advice at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture virtual experience, going down Friday, June 25 – Sunday, June 27 and Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4.

Tune in as we celebrate global Black culture with an experience you won’t want to miss. Click HERE for free passes!

Watch Mary J. Blige, Naturi Naughton, Yvonne Orji, Dr. Lauren Powell, Brandy, Tamika Mallory, Jemele Hill, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Morris Chestnut, Chloe x Halle, Angelica Ross, Melyssa Ford, Sarah Jakes Roberts, The Rock, Tamron Hall, LisaRaye McCoy, Robin Roberts and so many others unite for unforgettable conversations.

Scroll through below to see our list over 75 of your favorite film, television and music stars, as well as the wellness, beauty and business experts you love, who will all be present to help us bring you candid conversations and interactive experiences you won’t want to miss. RSVP now for your virtual front row seat to the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. See you there!