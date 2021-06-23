Loading the player…
By Rachaell Davis ·

Some of the most influential names from across multiple industries will be on hand to drop knowledge share invaluable advice at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture virtual experience, going down Friday, June 25 – Sunday, June 27 and Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4.

Tune in as we celebrate global Black culture with an experience you won't want to miss.

Watch Mary J. Blige, Naturi Naughton, Yvonne Orji, Dr. Lauren Powell, Brandy, Tamika Mallory, Jemele Hill, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, Morris Chestnut, Chloe x Halle, Angelica Ross, Melyssa Ford, Sarah Jakes Roberts, The Rock, Tamron Hall, LisaRaye McCoy, Robin Roberts and so many others unite for unforgettable conversations.

Scroll through below to see our list over 75 of your favorite film, television and music stars, as well as the wellness, beauty and business experts you love, who will all be present to help us bring you candid conversations and interactive experiences you won’t want to miss. RSVP now for your virtual front row seat to the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. See you there!

01
NEW ORLEANS MAYOR LATOYA CANTRELL
02
NATURI NAUGHTON
03
CHLOE x HALLE
04
MARY J. BLIGE
05
YVONNE ORJI
06
MORRIS CHESTNUT
07
BRANDY
08
SARAH JAKES ROBERTS
09
EVE
10
ANGELICA ROSS
11
LISARAYE MCCOY
12
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
13
ANGELA YEE
14
JEMELE HILL
15
Brandee Evans
16
TAMRON HALL
17
LIL REL
18
SHANNON THORNTON
19
ATLANTA MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS
20
Dwayne Johnson – Headshot
21
EFOC_Speakers_Tout
22
LONI LOVE
23
Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 11.38.52 PM
24
DR. AYANNA ABRAMS
25
YAYA DACOSTA
26
YANDY SMITH
27
SUPACENT
28
SIERRA MCCLAIN
29
TIANA MAJOR9
30
MELYSSA FORD
31
HALIMA ADEN
32
CLAUDIA JORDAN
33
RASHEEDA FROST
34
GINA TORRES
35
CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT
36
SIERRA GATES
37
PATINA MILLER
38
AISHA TYLER
39
BRITTANY PACKNETTI
40
RASHAN ALI
41
MEKAI CURTIS
42
SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR LONDON BREED
43
DR. LAUREN POWELL
44
MALCOLM MAYS
45
DR. JOY HARDEN BRADFORD
46
CORINNE FOXX
47
Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 7.36.38 PM
48
KELLEY CARTER
49
CORBIN REID
50
ALEX HILL
51
TAKIRRA WINFIELD-DIXON
52
SHARON CHUTER
53
ARTEZ LAMON NOEL
54
FELICIA LEATHERWOOD
55
BRITNI RICARD
56
MARIAH MOORE
57
SABRINA R. HENRY
58
TRACEY WILEY
59
ADRIENNE HAUGHTON
60
SAMJAH IMAN
61
MARAKAISA BLACK
62
BARRI GIBSON
63
DR. CAMILLE HOWARD VEROVIC
64
RACHEL NICKS
65
ZAKIYYAH ALI
66
AMBER STEVENS WEST
67
DARA RENEE
68
ANDREA BORDEAUX
69
HAILEY KILGORE
70
MAPLE HEIGHTS MAYOR ANNETTE BLACKWELL
71
MYKAL KILGORE
72
MONICA MCNUTT
73
LONNIE CHAVIS
74
KARIN GIST
75
LONDON BROWN
76
ARLISE MARSHALL
77
MORGAN GAINES
78
UNIQUE MATTHEWS
79
BATON ROUGE MAYOR SHARON WESTON BROOME
80
LENORA CHONG
81
PARIS HATCHER
82
TWILLA BROOKS
83
PATTY JACKSON
84
CHARLOTTE MAYOR VI LYLES
85
TANYKA RENEE
86
MAYA BOWIE
87
TOPEKA SAM
88
LIVERPOOL MAYOR JOANNE ANDERSON
89
RITA ONYX
90
LATESHA BYRD
91
LAKETA SMITH
92
FELICIA SIMPSON
93
FERGUSON MAYOR ELLA JONES
94
NADINE VELASQUEZ
95
BILLIONAIRES ROW
96
CHRISTINA FLORES
97
BOSTON MAYOR KIM JANEY
98
LARRY MORROW
99
DEBORAH OWENS
100
Cassandra Johnson
TOPICS: 

