14-Year-Old Shooter Kills Four People, Injures Nine Others At Georgia High School

A tragic morning unfolded at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, after a shooter opened fire, leaving four dead and at least nine others injured. The shooting sent shockwaves through the small town and across Barrow County, as students and faculty scrambled for cover and schools throughout the county went into lockdown.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has now confirmed the deaths of four individuals including two students and two teachers. At least nine others were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries varies, and the situation remains fluid. Earlier reports suggested as many as 30 people may have been injured, though it remains unclear how many of those injuries were due to gunshot wounds.

According to GBI, the suspect is Colt Gray, a student at the high school. He has been taken into custody, will be charged with murder and will be tried as an adult.

The incident began with a chilling phone threat earlier in the morning, warning that shootings would occur at five schools, with Apalachee High School being the first target.

The entire Barrow County School System, including Apalachee High, was placed on lockdown as a precaution, although no other incidents were reported. Emergency responders from multiple counties rushed to the scene, and video footage showed ambulances, law enforcement vehicles, and at least one medical helicopter on site. Critically injured victims were airlifted to nearby trauma centers.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating that all available state resources have been directed to assist at the scene. “I urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Kemp said in a statement.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident and has offered federal support to state and local officials. “His administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials as we receive more information,” the White House said in a statement.

This is a developing story. ESSENCE will continue to provide updates as they become available.