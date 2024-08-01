100 Years Ago DeHart Hubbard Made History As The First Black Olympic Gold Medalist. Here’s How His Family Is Ensuring His Legacy Endures

DeHart Hubbard Legacy Group

The story of Olympian DeHart Hubbard embodies resilience, excellence, and the indomitable spirit of breaking barriers. One hundred years ago, at the Summer Olympics in 1924, Hubbard soared through the air, securing his place in history as the first Black athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal. His leap of 24 feet and 5 1/2 inches in the long jump shattered barriers and paved the way for many others.

Hubbard’s story is one of triumph over adversity. In addition to the long jump, the Cincinnati, Ohio native qualified to compete in the 100-meter dash and high hurdles during the Olympics in 1924 which at the time took place in Paris as they are this year, but he was kept out of those events due to racism.

Hubbard’s victory marked a major milestone and despite the racial barriers and challenges of his time, his excellence on and off the track set a precedent.

When he returned home to Ohio, Hubbard worked as a race relations adviser for the Federal Housing Authority. As an avid bowler, he continued his love for sports and served as president of the National Bowling Association during the 1950s. Hubbard also founded the Cincinnati Tigers, a professional baseball team which played in the Negro American League.

However, despite his groundbreaking achievements, Hubbard’s story is not as well known as others. A century later, his family embarked on a mission to ensure his story was told, honored, and celebrated through the DeHart Hubbard Legacy Group.

As the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris unfolds, ESSENCE sat down with Maahra Hill, Kristin Gyimah, and Shani Hill—descendants of DeHart Hubbard and co-founders of a remarkable legacy group dedicated to honoring his achievements. Their commitment to preserving and amplifying Hubbard’s legacy is both palpable and deeply inspiring.

Maahra Hill, Hubbard’s great-granddaughter, shared how her family’s admiration for her great-grandfather’s achievements fueled the creation of the legacy group. “It started with us wanting to tell his story because we felt there was a missing part of history,” she explained. “He was such an inspiration to so many that came after him, and as a family, we’ve been inspired by him and are so proud to honor his legacy.” She described an “ unshakeable confidence” that Hubbard, which she said she sees reflected in their family.

Maahra recounted how Hubbard’s accomplishments were initially unknown even to his family as she shared stories that her mom (Hubbard’s granddaughter) told her. “He was just their grandfather who would come over and make waffles and pancakes, check in about their schoolwork, and ensure they were on a path to college,” she said. “It wasn’t until later that they realized he was an Olympic champion.”

Kristin Gyimah, Hubbard’s great-niece, echoed Hill’s sentiments, highlighting the broader impact of Hubbard’s life and achievements. “Our goal is to increase awareness of his life and legacy. His story isn’t just about being an athlete; it’s about his contributions to the world at large,” she said. “We want people to know the qualities that made him great—his intelligence, optimism, and character.”

Shani Hill, another of Hubbard’s great-granddaughters, emphasized the importance of this project in connecting the family and uncovering their rich history. “This has really brought us together as a family,” she shared. “In addition to supporting his legacy, it’s also a family history project and a Black history project. We’re learning more about ourselves and our ancestors, and it’s been an amazing journey.”

The idea for the foundation began to take shape in 2021. As the family dug deeper into Hubbard’s life, they realized the significance of his story and the need to share it with more people worldwide. What started as a documentary project has evolved into a multifaceted initiative to educate and inspire future generations.

“We initially wanted to create a documentary to tell his story, but as we gathered more information, we saw the potential for so much more,” Maahra said. “We envision children’s books, narrative films, and various projects that can bring his story to life in different ways.”

The legacy group aims to serve as a launching point for these endeavors, raising awareness and garnering support to produce a comprehensive documentary and other related projects. Their mission is not only to highlight Hubbard’s achievements but also to inspire others by showcasing the qualities that made him a trailblazer.

For Kristin, the importance of Hubbard’s story extends beyond the family. “I hope the inspiration that is derived from his story is something where people can say, ‘I know this seems like a perceived barrier, but that doesn’t have to be the reality for me,’” she said. “The more people hear his story, not just as an athlete but as a human being, the more they will be inspired to give life their very best.”

The DeHart Hubbard Legacy Group is still in its early stages and the family hopes that this period will serve as a catalyst to attract the right partners, resources and investors to bring their vision to life.“We’re looking at this period as a launching point for the work we’re about to begin,” Shani explained. “We’ve laid the groundwork, done the research, and now we want to raise awareness and bring together the right partners to continue.”

The foundation’s mission is clear: to ensure that DeHart Hubbard’s story is told and celebrated in a way that honors his contributions and inspires future generations. Through their dedication and passion, Maura, Kristin, and Shani are determined to make sure that Hubbard’s legacy is remembered and revered.