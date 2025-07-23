Gunna And Asake Lead Star-Studded Lineup For D.C.'s Groundbreaking Afro+ Fest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 21: Rapper Gunna performs onstage during 2025 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. is about to witness something it’s never seen before.

On August 31, 2025, the nation’s capital will transform into the epicenter of global Black music culture when Afro+ Fest makes its debut at RFK Festival Grounds. This first-of-it’s-kind festival heading to “Chocolate City” promises to bring together 20,000 fans for a celebration that spans continents and generations.

“This is the block party we’ve dreamed about for a decade,” said founder and executive producer Michael Awosanya.

The vision behind Afro+ Fest stems from a simple yet powerful concept: “Africa, plus more.” This ethos captures the festival’s mission to showcase the full spectrum of global Black music, from hip-hop and R&B to Afrobeats, amapiano, soca, and dancehall.

The inaugural lineup is just that — the full spectrum of Black music. Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna will take the stage alongside Nigerian superstar Asake, who’s set to close out the festival. Fans can also expect performances from dancehall queen Shenseea, soca legend Machel Montano, Ghana’s Shatta Wale, and South African amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles, among others. Adding a local flavor to the mix, D.C.’s own Shy Glizzy will make a special guest appearance.

What started as Awosanya’s college dream has evolved into something much larger, and even garnered support from Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC.

The experience will extend far beyond the main stage performances, with festival-goers having the opportunity to explore immersive art installations that celebrate Black creativity, sample authentic global cuisine that reflects the diverse cultures represented, and browse through a marketplace featuring Black-owned brands and local creators. Fashion activations will add another layer to the cultural experience, creating opportunities for attendees to express themselves while celebrating their heritage.

“The festival’s impact will be felt not only through the music, but in the real opportunities it creates for local businesses and visionaries,” Awosanya added. This commitment to community extends throughout the festival’s planning, ensuring that local entrepreneurs and creators have a platform to showcase their work alongside international stars.

The one-day, all-ages format will run from 12 PM to 11 PM. Tickets are already available through theafroplus.com.