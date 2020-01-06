While Zoë Kravitz’s wedding to fellow actor Karl Glusman happened in June 2019, very little details were shared with the public. Thanks to a few paparazzi photos of the famous guests arriving at the Paris venue (her father Lenny Kravitz’s home), we knew the location and date of the wedding. However, the gorgeous photos were definitely worth the wait.

To ring in the new year, the newlyweds shared a collection of black and white photos from their Parisian summer wedding. The stylish actress caption a series of wedding photos with their anniversary date, “June 29th, 2019.”

Glusman celebrated his wife by sharing his own photo series on Instagram. He appropriately calls his wedding “the best part of 2019.”

Kravitz and Glusman wed in Lenny Kravitz’s luxurious townhouse (praised by Vogue for its swanky modern decor). Celebrities guests included Donald Glover, Alicia Keys, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, and Cree Summer. The bride’s mother Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Momoa were of course in attendance and couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the union.

Kravitz and Glusman later jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Scroll through the gallery to see the best photos from Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s Paris wedding.

01 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Kravitz's custom-made Alexander Wang wedding gown looked straight out of a fairytale. 02 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Candid moments! 03 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Here comes the bride! 04 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding The groom is so ready! 05 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding The new wife looked adorable posing with her co-stars from 'Big Little Lies.' 06 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding One heck of a party! 07 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding The bride and Alexander Wang make final touches to her wedding day look. 08 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Lots of love! 09 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding That's one beautiful bride! 10 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Nothing's better than a gathering in the name of love. 11 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding The reception performance came courtesy of singer Moses Sumney. 12 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding These mini wedding cakes looked divine! 13 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Forever in love! 14 zoe wedding 14 15 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Wedding guests watched the couple exchange vows from the balcony. 16 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Just married vibes! 17 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Oh hey Alicia Keys! 18 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding A vision in white! 19 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding First dance! 20 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Love overflowing! 21 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Zoe's father Lenny gives a toast to the happy couple! 22 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Mr. and Mrs. Glusman! 23 Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's Paris Wedding Somebody loves you, babe!

