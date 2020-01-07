Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris is what you would call a “Jill of all trades.” Between starring in a reality show, running her YELLE Skincare brand and giving back to her community, its safe to say miss thing is always on the go. But above all, her number one commitment is to her three beautiful children.

Yandy’s social media pages are literally full of precious moments with her babies, but this recent one struck our heads. The TV star took a photo with her son Omere, who completely resembles his mommy. Those eyes are to die for!

She also shared a snapshot with her daughter Skyler, who loves her mommy to the moon and back. Smith and her well-traveled kiddos were returning from a wonderful week at Afrochella in Ghana.

As seen on Love & Hip Hop, Smith-Harris recently became a foster mom to her 17-year-old daughter Infiniti. The emotional journey came to a sweet end when the adoption was finalized last year. “2019 this beautiful young soul chose me officially,” Smith-Harris recently shared via Instagram. “You chose me and changed my life. I’m so grateful for the love and and patience you’ve given me…Thank you @therealinfiniti_ every day my mind is growing and understanding you more. 2020 until forever I got you. This a forever thing.”

Yandy is currently juggling the parenthood responsibilities solo until her husband Mendeecees Harris returns from prison. According to Atlanta Black Star, Harris’s release is scheduled for this year. In the meantime, his wife has been making sure their children get as much quality time with him as possible. The family recently paid him a visit just before Christmas.

That’s what you call a boss mom! Scroll through the gallery to check out Yandy’s adorable moments with her children.

01 In This Together Mom is the glue that holds everyone down. 02 Mommy and me! A son's love for his mom is like none other. 03 Stylin' and Profilin' Go off, Omere! 04 Model Behavior Little Skyler is too cute for words. 05 Say cheese! Yandy and Infiniti have the cutest bond. 06 Royal Vibes We're obsessed with this family photoshoot! 07 Squad! This is one fly crew.

Share :