Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams has confirmed that her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter is final.

On Thursday, during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Williams, 55, who filed for divorce in April 2019, 55, discussed the news and reflected on her new relationship status and life as a single woman.

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced,” Williams admitted. “A door has closed in old life, and the new chapter has been so lovely.”

No hard feelings here. Williams went on to reveal that she’s doing well post-divorce and no longer living in the suburbs, where she once shared a home with Hunter and their son, Kevin Jr., 19.

“I really didn’t think that it would be this way but it seems so natural,” Williams said of her split from Hunter. “And, our son is 19, he’s off in college, and you know, I wish the other the best.”

Williams has moved on and is in a good place, even revealing that she has a new zip code too.

“I’m not mad, you know, it was 25 years I don’t regret,” Williams told Fallon. “But you know what, sometimes people move on with their lives. And I have to tell you something, I’m now — I no longer live in Jersey, it is Wendy in the city.”

Williams and Hunter were married for over 20 years, but Williams admitted to her longtime friend Fallon that although she remains focused on her decades-long career, she’s definitely dating again.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1194 — Pictured: Talk show host Wendy Williams during an interview on January 23, 2020 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

When Fallon asked if Williams had gotten back into the dating game, her response was classic Wendy: “Am I! Do I look like I have a hard time?”

Just don’t expect to see Williams on Tinder, because she’s not into meeting new men online.

“I like eye-to-eye contact, I do,” she said.

Williams also revealed what she likes in a dating candidate: “If he’s got game, I’m in. As long as he can pay his own bills.”

We hear that, Wendy.

Share :