Weekend Love: Bey & Jay In Italy, Alicia & Swizz At The VMAs And More Moments From Black Celeb Couples

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Whether they were vacationing in Europe, attending major events, or just having fun at home, Black celebrity couples were spending quality time together and having a great time doing so this past weekend.

New couple and Sistas stars KJ Smith and Skyh Black were all smiles at the premiere of his new series, All the Queen’s Men in Atlanta. They complemented one another wearing black and white and simply looked oh so good together.

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz enjoyed a date night at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. The singer took the stage to perform her latest single, “LaLa” with Rae Sremmurd star Swae Lee and looked lovely on stage and off.

Mama Tina and Richard Lawson reminded everyone that they’re a good looking couple, snapping a selfie together while vacationing in Europe with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Speaking of really good looking couples, we can’t forget about the stunning Nia Long and her longtime love, fiancé Ime Udoka. The new Boston Celtics coach and the actress attended the U.S. Open in New York City over the weekend.

Congratulations are in order for singer and actor Rotimi and his fiancée Vanessa Mdee. In case you missed it, they’re expecting their first child, a son. They danced and had fun making a TikTok together and we love to see the love.

Bey & Jay have been traveling in luxurious fashion (including on Jeff Bezos’ yacht) through Europe with family, including making a stop most recently in Italy. We’re not sure why they posed like first cousins in that first picture, but if you’ve checked out their new “About Love” film for Tiffany and Co. you know they know how to put on some sweet PDA.