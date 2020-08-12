Vogue and Edward first met at a nightclub where they both worked. Though Vogue says it wasn’t the most romantic setting, Edward won her over with his persistence. “He never really gave up trying to take me out,” she tells ESSENCE. “So after a couple of months I finally decided to give him a chance.”
It didn’t take long for Edward to know that Vogue was meant to be his forever. Seven months into their relationship, Edward took Vogue on a date to the Atlanta Ferris Wheel. “He was on his phone the entire ride,” she remembers. “I was a little irritated. It was supposed to be romantic, but he was paying me no attention.” Vogue’s frown quickly turned into a smile when she discovered what was really happening. “While walking down the ramp, I see people holding up signs that say ‘WILL YOU MARRY ME?’ I thought it was for the couple behind us so it didn’t register. After a couple of seconds, I noticed the people holding the signs were my parents, my brother, three of my friends, and Edward’s best friend. I turned to look at him and he was down on one knee.” Of course, she said yes!
The couple immediately fell in love with the Piedmont Room as their venue, and saved major coins by using the same space for their ceremony and reception. Vogue also did most of the planning herself and hired a coworker as her day of coordinator. “We had a budget that other people told us wasn’t doable in Atlanta, but we made it happen and stuck to it,” says the bride.
Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful moments from Vogue and Edward’s winter wedding.
Joy!
This is the feeling every bride dreams of.
If Looks Could Kill
We're obsessed with Vogue's shimmery wedding day glam!
Tailor Made
Vogue's Maddison James wedding gown was adorned with gems and sequins. Best of all, it had pockets which is always a win!
On Cloud 9
"It felt great to be a bride," says Vogue. "My friends and family made it to where I didn’t have much to stress about."
Forever My Lady
"I knew Vogue was the one when her and I had taken a break from each other early into our dating," says Edward. "The break lasted for a couple of weeks, but during that time I realized that I didn’t want to live without her."
Led By Faith
Vogue and her family say a quick prayer before heading to the altar.
First Look
Vogue and Edward met for their first look, but neither of them expected the wave of emotions that would follow.
Tears Of Joy
"I was super emotional on our wedding day, to the point that I cried like a baby during our first look,' says Edward. "I guess as a guy we really don’t dream of our wedding day, so my reaction surprised me."
There Is A Light That Shines
"Edward and I didn't want to do a first look initially, but if we waited until after the ceremony to take pictures, we would have no natural lighting," says Vogue. "It was beyond perfect and I wouldn't change a thing."
Winter Glam
"With the wedding being in January and the theme being winter glam, we gave just that," says Vogue. "The colors were cream, gold, and burgundy."
Closer Than Close
"What I love most about my wife is that no matter what, she has never turned her back on me, or made me feel like I was undeserving of her love," says Edward.
All Eyes On Her
Vogue walked down the aisle to Celine Dion's “Because You Loved Me."
Sealed With A Kiss
This moment was pure magic.
Cheers To New Beginnings!
Officially Mr. and Mrs. Pinkston.
True Beauties
Vogue got her bridesmaids' sequined dresses from Asos.
Super Fresh
The groom's colorful jacket and groomsmen's tuxedos were all from Savvi Formalwear.
Lean On Me
True love is when you have a friend and life partner all wrapped in one.
Love's Perfect Balance
Vogue says she admire's Edward for his grace under pressure. "I’m a Capricorn, so I’m a thinker and can sometimes turn into a worrier," says Vogue. "He always knows what to do or say to calm me down."
Flip It And Reverse It
"We used the same venue for both ceremony and reception," says Vogue. "During the room flip, guests went into the front area for cocktail hour while the wedding party took pictures."
Delicate Details
The couple incorporated pine cones, gold branches, greenery, and gold candles into the centerpieces.
A Slice Of Heaven
The couple's white and rose gold sequin cake was made by Lush Cakery.
Full House
The newlyweds partied the night away with 170 guests in attendance.
Vogue's Advice To Brides
"Do not skimp on your wedding photographer," says Vogue. "Make sure you get the best. Your pictures are the only thing you will have to look back on besides the memory."