Vogue and Edward first met at a nightclub where they both worked. Though Vogue says it wasn’t the most romantic setting, Edward won her over with his persistence. “He never really gave up trying to take me out,” she tells ESSENCE. “So after a couple of months I finally decided to give him a chance.”

It didn’t take long for Edward to know that Vogue was meant to be his forever. Seven months into their relationship, Edward took Vogue on a date to the Atlanta Ferris Wheel. “He was on his phone the entire ride,” she remembers. “I was a little irritated. It was supposed to be romantic, but he was paying me no attention.” Vogue’s frown quickly turned into a smile when she discovered what was really happening. “While walking down the ramp, I see people holding up signs that say ‘WILL YOU MARRY ME?’ I thought it was for the couple behind us so it didn’t register. After a couple of seconds, I noticed the people holding the signs were my parents, my brother, three of my friends, and Edward’s best friend. I turned to look at him and he was down on one knee.” Of course, she said yes!

The couple immediately fell in love with the Piedmont Room as their venue, and saved major coins by using the same space for their ceremony and reception. Vogue also did most of the planning herself and hired a coworker as her day of coordinator. “We had a budget that other people told us wasn’t doable in Atlanta, but we made it happen and stuck to it,” says the bride.

Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful moments from Vogue and Edward’s winter wedding.

