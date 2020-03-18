It’s no secret that Coronavirus has pretty much canceled 2020 as we know it. In just a few short months, the trickle-down effect of this global pandemic has touched everything in its wake. That includes the wedding industry, which has many brides faced with the decision to postpone or cancel their wedding altogether. That’s why TheÂ KnotÂ Worldwide has launched a 24/7 hotline for soon-to-be-married couples who might be panicking about their upcoming wedding plans.

According to The Knot, 845,000 weddings are scheduled to take place in theÂ U.S. between March and May 2020. TheÂ CDC is now recommending that gatherings of more than 50 people be canceledÂ forÂ the next eight weeks. That leaves soon-to-be-married couples at a loss of what to doÂ about one ofÂ theÂ biggest events inÂ their lives.

ESSENCE spoke exclusively with The Knot’s Editor in Chief Kristen Maxwell Cooper, who says, “TheÂ [hotline team] is composed of wedding experts on our customer service team and event planners working every day ofÂ theÂ week to help with any questions, make recommendations and be a sounding board.”

One thing that makes postponing or canceling a wedding complicated is having to rearrange contracts with vendors. Maxwell Cooper says getting a wedding insurance policy will protect a coupleâ€™s investment from circumstances beyondÂ their control, though each policy and provider offers different types of coverage. “Couples can work withÂ their vendors to find a common date inÂ theÂ future, which could potentially help save costs for bothÂ theÂ couple andÂ theÂ vendors,” she says.

Marriage day composition with shoes, pink roses flowers bridal bouquet and wedding rings on wooden background

Having to cancel or postpone one of the happiest days of your life is a big deal. Maxwell Cooper says the emotional toll this might take is to be expected. “We want [couples] to know that itâ€™s okay to feel disappointed or upset and that itâ€™s important to acknowledgeÂ their feelings and understand thatÂ they are valid,” Maxwell Cooper concludes. “We encourage couples to voiceÂ them to us,Â their wedding planner, toÂ their partner or a close friend who can help withÂ theÂ coping process.”

The Knot Worldwide notes that couples have found creative solutions to their wedding day, like keeping their original wedding date and only inviting immediate family, or eloping and planning a bigger celebration for a future date.

If you need The Knot’s help re-organizing your wedding day in light of coronavirus, call (833) 998-2865.