You may remember seeing Sean and Simone’s gorgeous wedding photos when they appeared in our Bridal Bliss column last year…but did you know that Sean made the thoughtful decision of taking his wife’s last name?

In the series premiere of our new series, Behind Bridal Bliss, we’re kicking off with a New York couple who got married on a sprawling estate in Poconos, PA and stunned us with their black, white and gold color scheme. Even better – they hired all Black vendors to help make their dream wedding a reality.

As the couple walks us through their dream wedding day, we got more insight into why Sean chose to become a Wellington. This love story is one for the books.

Check out our very first episode of Behind Bridal Bliss featuring Sean and Simone.

