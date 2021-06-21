Now that the pandemic is coming to an end, many brides and grooms who had to put their wedding planning on hold in 2020 are finally getting the “big day” they deserve. Actress and popular digital creator Jasmine Luv (BET’s “The Waiting Room”) and her love, YouTube creator Corey Barrett recently tied the knot in a grand wedding affair and the couple shared an exclusive first look inside their wedding day with ESSENCE.

Luv, 31, and Barrett, 32, who are also the couple behind the Luv N Slim YouTube channel, were all smiles on their big day, which took place at the spectacular Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina—a stunning, grand venue fit for a fairytale wedding to be remembered. While strong thunderstorms threatened to shut their wedding day own, after months of careful planning, ultimately the skies opened up and the couple were able to see their dream wedding come alive. “The colors were cobalt blue and gold,” Luv tells ESSENCE. “I had six ladies in my bridal party and Corey had eight groomsmen. ” One hundred guests were on hand to watch the couple become husband and wife.

The couple originally crossed paths and fell in love close to home, literally. They met while living at the same apartment complex at the time. “I saw him in the gym and I slid into his DMs and he later asked to take me on a date, and the rest was history,” Luv recalls. Barrett’s epic proposal went viral in 2020.

Their connection was instant. “What I love and appreciate about Corey is energy because he has great energy,” Luv tells ESSENCE. “I love the times where I panic, the times that I’m overwhelmed or just worried, he is like my peace. He calms me down, and he is my overall peace in my life.” Her new husband couldn’t agree more. “Likewise, it honestly goes both ways, it’s reciprocated for sure,” Barrett adds.

On their special day, the couple felt like they were living in a real-life fairytale. “I felt like a king, a king that was getting ready to marry his queen, cement his legacy, build his future–just everything,” says Barrett. “I felt like the impossible just became possible!”

His wife made sure she had all of the fairytale wedding essentials on their must-have list, including a grand castle venue, arriving in a horse drawn carriage and a gorgeous ballgown. “When I put on that gown, I felt like a pure princess.,” she tells ESSENCE. “You know, standing at the altar, in your beautiful Cinderella dress with your prince charming, that truly made me feel special. And of course, standing at the altar with my prince charming too.”

For Barrett, everything about their special day was a dream come true. “I asked this beautiful woman to marry me, and she said yes,” he recalls. “Something I never thought of, as far as being herein this moment and having the woman of my dreams [ with me], and conquering my biggest fears and insecurities, that is what made the day feel extra special to me. The fact that I was even at this point in life, and that God brought me this far, to introduce me to somebody as special as she is. I didn’t really need to do anything [else] to make the wedding day special, [because] God already did that for me.”

While the newlyweds head off to Bora Bora to celebrate their “I dos” on a lavish honeymoon, take a look at the gorgeous photos from their big day below. Congrats!

Wedding Ingredients

Photographer: Amy Anaiz Photography

Bridesmaids Dresses: @pantorabridal

Videographer: @bricksgroup

Corey’s Suit: @grayscaleic

Celebrity Event Planner: @slomique

Venue: @biltmoreestate

Flowers: @floressenceflowers

Makeup: @tashancounts

Hair: @tonnakakes

Wedding Cake: @celestialcakery @swirlclt

Invitations and Stationery: @scriptedeverafter

Specialty Rentals + Decor: @cluxinc

Wedding Cake: @celestialcakery @swirlclt

