Amanda Edwards/WireImage

With the final season of Insecure completed, Issa Rae was able to focus on one of her most important and top-secret projects to date: her wedding.

The 36-year-old writer, actress and producer shared the news on Monday (July 26) morning that she married longtime boyfriend and Senegalese businessman Louis Diame in the sarcastic way that only she can pull off.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” she wrote. “Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

As she mentioned, Rae wore a strapless Vera Wang gown with a sweetheart neckline while the groom showed up in a red Dolce & Gabanna suit. The couple married in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in Southeastern France on the Mediterranean Coast.

News of the couple’s engagement surfaced when Rae covered the April 2019 issue of ESSENCE wearing her ring. It was confirmed by her brother Lamine Diop (and a few Insecure co-stars) who lauded Diame and shared his excitement about their future nuptials.

“They did it around the holidays,” he told Us Weekly of the proposal in April 2019. “She’s so low-key too — for real! I found out, like, a couple days later, so we’re just gonna let her lead the way.”

“He’s just a good guy, man. He’s just a cool guy,” he said at the time. “They’ve been dating forever. He’s already been like a brother to me. Family ties at all the family events and dinners, Christmas, Thanksgiving.”

Now he’s actual family! While Diame has been at red carpet events with Rae, she recently shared that she likes keeping her relationship out of the spotlight.

“I just feel superprotective of any relationship I’m in,” she told Rolling Stone for their recent May 2021 issue. “That’s come from observing and making fun of people over the years who broadcast the most intimate parts of their relationships, then are left with egg on their face. I call them the ‘me and my boo’ people. Let me embarrass myself. Don’t let a ni–a embarrass you. That’s always been my focus.”

Diame certainly has been the supportive controversy-free beau in the background that Rae needs, and now he’s her husband.