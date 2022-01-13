Grab a champagne glass and get ready to toast because actress Danielle Brooks is officially a married woman.

The Orange Is The New Black and Mahalia star and her longtime love, Dennis Gelin, are officially Mr. and Mrs. now and they shared their big news on Instagram today, along with their stunning wedding photos.

“I’z married now!,” wrote Brooks in a caption breaking the news to fans.

The Tony nominated actress and Gelin shared their wedding story and photos exclusively with Vogue.com.

For her big day, Brooks wore two couture wedding gowns on her big day, a stunning ballgown by Black bridal designer Alonuko Bespoke, and the other, a 3-in-1 dress by Christian Siriano, that she told Vogue went from a princess gown, to a body-con dress, to a pants look. Wow!

“It was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer,” Brooks shared on Instagram. “When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot. She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”

For Brooks, that choice was rooted in wanting to see more representation, telling Vogue, “I feel like when it comes to the wedding process, Black creatives aren’t highlighted enough. Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams.”

Brooks and Gelin announced their engagement in January 2020, shortly after welcoming their first child together, daughter Freeya, in late 2019. It should come as no surprise that their wedding photos were lovely, after the couple’s engagement photos practically broke the internet last year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!