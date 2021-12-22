Bridal Bliss: Taaj And Jeremy Were Surrounded By Love — And Priceless Art — At Their Chic Chicago Wedding

Mack Julion, M28 Photography

Great things do come from Tinder. Taaj and Jeremy can attest to that.

The newlyweds first found each other through the dating app in April 2016, Taaj then a graduate student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Jeremy, a recent transplant from Texas who had just started a gig at Northwestern Medicine in IT. A week into their online correspondence, they decided to meet in person at Le Pain Quotidien near downtown Chicago. A simple first date in a luxurious area. They were inseparable after that. “From the moment I met Taaj, she spoke with stature, a sense of certainty that I appreciated and wanted to experience more of,” Jeremy recalls. “After many dates, I just knew we were embarking on our journey as soulmates.”

The pair’s relationship would grow from there. They were taking trips together, meeting each other’s family, and seeing each through all four seasons year after year, not tiring of the other’s presence, but rather, appreciating it more and more. “God knows I hoped for a kind man and a love that would last beyond the spring,” Taaj says. “Jeremy stayed through all seasons and would get more excited about my accomplishments than I did myself.”

He would go on to propose to her in 2019, getting down on one knee, to her surprise, at a fancy French restaurant in the city (more on that later), asking if they could make their love a “Forever thing.” And while there were roadblocks on the way to making that happen, from having to reschedule their wedding twice to having to knock more than 100 people off of their guest list because of COVID, they would finally become husband and wife, in front of close family and friends, more than two years later on July 3, 2021. They tied the knot surrounded by artwork and greenery at the Zhou B Art Center. Every detail, big and small, was a dream come true. When asked what he loved most about the big day, Jeremy says, “Finally being married and getting to experience the wedding that was 2+ years in the making. The entire wedding was perfect and well worth the wait!”

Learn more about their love story, what went into planning the big day and their memories from it below in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

