Bridal Bliss: Omega And Andrew Brought Ghanaian Pride To Their Royal Themed Wedding

Omega and Andrew met through a mutual friend named Leon. “We were heading out to a party in 2009, and Andrew was the designated driver,” says Omega. “He was kind, caring and we had a great night dancing to dancehall and afro tunes. We exchanged numbers and kept in touch. Finally, we attended an out of town festival together with a small group of friends, and officially started dating while on our excursion.”

After getting engaged on Omega’s 27th birthday, the couple came up with the idea of doing a royal-themed wedding for their Western ceremony. “After attending a few wedding open houses, Paradise Banquet Hall stuck out to us for its Venetian crown molding, dedicated lobby area, three luxury chandeliers looking over the large dancefloor,” says Omega. “The venue had our wedding written all over it.”

Seven days before their traditional Western ceremony, Andrew and Omega held a traditional Ghanaian wedding complete with a traditional bride reveal, gift exchanges between the families and gorgeous Kente dresses designed by the groom’s father.

Scroll through the gallery to see the beautiful photos from Andrew and Omega’s royal ceremonies.