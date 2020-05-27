Prior to meeting her forever, dating wasn’t going the way Madeliene, a Jacksonville-based physician, had hoped. Thanks to the OWN Network dating show Lovetown, USA she got inspired to reach out to the Paul C. Brunson (PCB) matchmaking agency to take dating matters into her own hands. That’s when she was introduced to Paul’s personal friend Jasson. She was initially expecting a few dates at most, but Madeliene said this was a decision that “ended up changing the trajectory of my life.”

Though they started off dated long-distance, a trip to Las Vegas solidified their compatibility. “We made each other a priority and figured out a way to make living apart for two years work until she decided to move to Maryland,” says Jasson. “I am forever grateful for her uprooting her life in Florida to be closer to me.”

After two and a half years of dating, he proposed and the wedding planning began immediately. The decisive bride knew she didn’t want to duplicate any venues she’d attended in her hometown of Jacksonville. And since Miami had been a favorite travel destination for the couple, they decided it was the perfect city for their wedding bash. “I love to travel and wanted to force my guests to take a trip,” says Madeliene. “I love to share once in a lifetime level experiences with those in my circle.”

Check out the most gorgeous photos from Madeliene and Jasson’s Miami wedding.

