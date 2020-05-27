Prior to meeting her forever, dating wasn’t going the way Madeliene, a Jacksonville-based physician, had hoped. Thanks to the OWN Network dating show Lovetown, USA she got inspired to reach out to the Paul C. Brunson (PCB) matchmaking agency to take dating matters into her own hands. That’s when she was introduced to Paul’s personal friend Jasson. She was initially expecting a few dates at most, but Madeliene said this was a decision that “ended up changing the trajectory of my life.”
Though they started off dated long-distance, a trip to Las Vegas solidified their compatibility. “We made each other a priority and figured out a way to make living apart for two years work until she decided to move to Maryland,” says Jasson. “I am forever grateful for her uprooting her life in Florida to be closer to me.”
After two and a half years of dating, he proposed and the wedding planning began immediately. The decisive bride knew she didn’t want to duplicate any venues she’d attended in her hometown of Jacksonville. And since Miami had been a favorite travel destination for the couple, they decided it was the perfect city for their wedding bash. “I love to travel and wanted to force my guests to take a trip,” says Madeliene. “I love to share once in a lifetime level experiences with those in my circle.”
The Proposal
Madeliene had been invited to her friend's birthday celebration out of town one weekend, but Jasson urged her to stay since he'd booked dinner reservations at one of the most exclusive restaurants in town. Suspecting a proposal was coming, she made sure to show up looking her best (manicured nails and all). Sure enough, he popped the question. "The waiter came out, uncovered a tray, and there is the ring on a gorgeous bed of flowers," she remembers. "He got on one knee and proceeds to propose. I start trying to record the moment, but he told me not to worry about it. Before you know it, a lady who had been there for hours on what appeared to be a date stood up and began taking professional photographs. I was overjoyed."
Just Us Girls
"There was a little stress just trying to keep up with the schedule to be on time to my own wedding," says Madeliene. "My bride tribe did their part to get me together."
One Calm Groom
"I felt calm leading up to the wedding, I felt calm when Madeliene and I flew down to Miami days before the wedding, and I felt calm the morning I woke up for the wedding," says the groom. "The only time I didn't feel calm was three hours before the ceremony when I realized that I didn’t have the shoes I was supposed to wear! I ran across the street with my cousin to buy a pair just in the nick of time."
The Dress
Madeliene's high-drama ceremony gown was inspired by a bridal shoot featuring LeToya Luckett. After searching online, she found Luckett's dress was made by Eritrean designer Nardos Imam. She reached out right away. "We designed a look that would incorporate some of the elements that I liked from LeToya's dress, but modified it in significant ways that would make it my own," Madeliene says. "I had to make about 3 trips to Dallas, but I made an excellent choice to go out of my way to have her make the dress."
The Bride Tribe
"I seriously wanted my bridesmaids to have a dress that made them feel pretty," says Madeliene. "I chose two different styles of dresses from Basix Black Label in mint green. One of my friends still jokes with me that she is wearing her maid of honor dress as her own wedding dress on her wedding day. Mission accomplished!"
Flower Power
How cute are the flower girls in their canary yellow dresses?
Music To My Ears
Madeliene's father walked her down the aisle to a rendition of Donald Lawrence's “Seasons” performed by the David Anderson Ensemble.
In Memory Of
The couple's wedding ceremony included a video tribute to "all of our loved ones who are no longer with us in physical form but are very much so present in spirit."
A Family That Prays
The couple and their parents/step parents all held hands while being led in prayer by their minister about the blending of families.
Officially Mr. And Mrs. Walker
Never Let Me Down
Madeliene says what she loves most about Jasson is that he's a man of his word. "What Jasson says, he means. What he promises, he does. He has never let me down on the things that matter."
The Yin To My Yang
"She is the perfect compliment to me," Jasson says of his bride. "I tend to be more practical and methodical, always thinking about the big picture and planning for the future. Madeliene, on the other hand, is all about enjoying life right now."
Flavors Galore
In addition to their four-tiered wedding cake, the bride arranged to have a black cake made for the groom, which is a Trini tradition. Actually, she made two! "I accomplished this with a Madeliene spin and made one black cake with the Capital Grille logo which is our favorite restaurant and one we try in every state we visit," says the bride. "His second black cake was in the mold of a black bottle of Dom Perignon, which I knew that he would appreciate considering he has been holding onto a sentimental bottle for years that his father gave him."
How Low Can You Go?
Hopefully, the bride and groom were doing their stretches earlier that day.
In This Together
"Aside from our reception being fun, the other emotions that I wanted my guests to capture were feelings of togetherness, love, and family," says Madeliene.
Hit The Dancefloor
Not a chair was filled as the reception turned all the way up.
Madeliene's Advice To Brides
"When it comes to possibilities for a wedding, options are endless, and the price tag is open-ended. Watch the costs. Maybe choose a handful of 'can't live without' items that you have always dreamed of and skimp on the rest. Remember that the most important thing about that day is the coming together of you and your husband in the presence of those you love. It really is that simple."