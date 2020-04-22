Leslie never expected that her college sweetheart would propose to her 30,000 feet in the air, but that’s exactly what happened when Gerard asked her to be his wife on a flight to a vacation. “Somehow he got permission to ask for my hand in marriage over the loudspeaker,” she says. “The flight attendant escorted me to the front and Gerard said the sweetest words and then got down on one knee. It was priceless.”

What was also priceless was the venue the couple picked for their big day: The Parador in Houston Texas. This architectural gem boasts tons of history, with both indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces to accommodate any weather changes. Houston winters can bring about unpredictable weather. Luckily, the skies were clear as Leslie and Gerard said “I do” out in the garden in front of their closest family and friends.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments from Leslie and Gerard’s winter wedding.