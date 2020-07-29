08

Long Distance Love

"I certainly was not expecting to find true love the way I did," says Goke. "Our first date was a disaster. We didn’t have any real communication for three years, at which point she had moved to LA while I was still in New York. Our second next serendipitous encounter was at a nightclub. I was very persistent over the next few days and finally got her to agree to a date in Los Angeles - 3,000 miles away."