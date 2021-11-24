Bridal Bliss: Katrinia And Michael Jumped Over The Broom Into Forever

Kimie James

A sign that a first date won’t be the last? When you’re so engrossed in conversation at a restaurant you overstay your welcome. “We sat there for hours and talked until the manager finally asked us to leave because it was an hour after they had closed,” says Katrinia of her first meeting with Michael. That lively conversation, which took place in November 2015, was how the pair took a connection that began on a dating site, offline. What would come from that first in-person encounter would be the most fulfilling and romantic relationship for both parties, and the last stop on their road to love.

“I realized Katrinia was the one after seeing how much she supported me through various endeavors,” says Michael. “She pushed me to pursue my dreams and to become a better version of myself.” And for Katrinia, nothing could beat the support that she received from Michael during some of the hardest times.

“I knew Michael was the one for me when I had gone through an illness and was admitted to the [intensive care unit] and he was there holding my hand every day,” she says. “He said, ‘I’m here for you and I’m not going anywhere.'”

In agreement that they were the best things to happen to one another, Michael proposed in July 2020 (COVID be damned) and the pair literally jumped the broom on June 11, 2021. After dealing with COVID restrictions that at one point, would only allow the couple 10 guests, they chose to be patient. They pushed their wedding back from a Thanksgiving celebration in 2020 to a summer bash in 2021, finally having the chance to say “I do” in front of 130 of their family and friends.

They shared many of the beautiful images from that special day with ESSENCE. Take a look at their big day in Richmond, Va. and learn more about the love that led to it.

Vendors

Wedding Coordinator: Shalonda Collier

Photographer: Kimie James

Florist: The Flower Guy Bron

Venue: The Dominion Club

Dress: Caryn’s Bridal & Formals

Groom Tux: 707

Hair: Phenice Boykins

Makeup: Erika Nixon-Lambert

DJ: DJ Just Different

Wedding Cake: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe