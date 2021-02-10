Bridal Bliss: Love Was Overflowing At Karl and Sydnie’s Texas Wedding

Sometimes, divine timing is all that’s need to spark a love connection. Such was the case with Karl and Sydnie, who first met at Atlanta Greek picnic in 2013. “I was already in a serious relationship and just starting graduate school, so the possibility of friendship was all I was interested in,” Sydnie told ESSENCE. The two stayed connected via social media, and when Sydnie became single, Karl swept in for the opportunity to become more than friends. “After a summer of missed calls, text, and random messages on LinkedIn, Karl made his first of many trips to Dallas in October.” After a year of dating long-distance, Karl requested a work transfer to be with Sydnie.
After building their first home together in 2018, Karl asked Sydnie to be his forever. “It was here in our home that Karl proposed to me surrounded by a few of the people I love most in this world,” says the bride. “When I walked in I immediately saw the candle lit pathway that led to a large candle lit heart with Karl standing in the middle. Rose petals surrounded each candle and he stood with the biggest smile on his face. His words are some that my friends and family still talk about today.”
Karl and Sydnie fell in love with Knotting Hill, a charming ceremony space with floor to ceiling windows and a sprawling reception space.
“I have always been one of those girls who has dreamed of my wedding day and being a bride since I can remember,” admits Sydnie. “So, when the day finally arrived, it was surreal.”
Bridal Style
Sydnie originally thought a Mermaid-style dress would best compliment her figure, but later fell in love with an A-line dress she tried on during a fitting. “Before I made my final decision, I went back to the store to try it on one last time,” she tells ESSENCE. “When I put it on, I just felt like a modern-day, classic Barbie bride. I felt beautiful and ready to walk down the aisle.”
Oh Happy Day
“I felt like a superhero on our wedding day,” says Karl. “I was overjoyed and determined to focus on our day, having fun and being present with my bride Syd.”
On The Way To Forever
Sydnie walked down the aisle to “Can’t Help Falling In Love”, played by violinist Gabrielle Clover.
We Are Gathered Here Today
The couple’s ceremony was witnessed by 104 of their closest family and friends.
Come Together
Sydnie and Karl took part in both unity candle and Holy Communion traditions during their ceremony. “When we started planning for our wedding, neither of us were initially interested in prolonging the ceremony with traditional acts,” says the bride. “But, as we built a relationship with our reverend, we came to see the beauty and the meaning behind performing the two traditions that we added.”
Surrounded By Love
“We realized more than anything how blessed we were to not only have each other, but to have such a beautiful and amazing support system,” the couple told ESSENCE.
Bride Tribe
Sydnie’s bridesmaids wore gorgeous hunter green gowns while Karl’s groomsmen wore classic Black tuxedos accented by each of their culture’s flag.
Best Friends Forever
“In everything that he does, Karl is determined, thoughtful, caring and, sincere,” says Sydnie. “Karl’s laugh and joy are infectious and so beautiful, we laugh and joke around nonstop.”
Equally Yoked
“I knew Sydnie was the one for me when I felt a sense of stillness, peace, and total absence of doubts every day I was with her,” says Karl. “This is a feeling I truly have never experienced before.”
GoodForTheSoulis
The couple’s clever hashtag is a play on their last names.
Garden Of Love
The couple’s florist, Event Stems Florals, put together tall centerpieces to compliment the ceremony’s jewel-toned color scheme. “My florist was amazing and I grew to trust her vision with every meeting that we had,” says the bride. “The centerpieces varied from large to small, but each table had candles, greenery, and the same flowers to continue the theme throughout the reception space.”
A Grand Dessert
“The cake was one that Karl and I designed together,” says Sydnie of their grand wedding cake. “It was simple and modern with gold flake accents flowing down the side. Our baker was able to replicate our wax stamp seal we used to mail our invitations perfectly. It was a beautiful touch to a clean, modern cake.”
Moments To Last A Lifetime
“Each moment of the day came with a little extra emotion than normal because I felt like we had to go through so many ups and downs during our planning year to get to that moment,” says Sydnie.
Wave Ya Flag
The couple’s DJ had the dancefloor lit up all night.
Look #2
The bride was in love with the cocktail dress she chose for her reception look. “There was no way I was going to dance in my dress all night, so I knew I needed a second dress,” says Sydnie. “I reached out to Matopeda to help me design and to make the perfect reception dress! I was not disappointed at all.”
Sydnie’s Advice To Brides
“One lesson that I had to learn repeatedly while planning a wedding during the crazy year of 2020 was that Karl and I starting our lives together was the most important thing,” says Sydnie. “If things had not worked out with our venue, we were all ready to get married in the back yard.”