Love can find you in the most unexpected places, including in Walmart. That’s exactly where Kady and Jason first crossed paths. “I saw him in line across from me,” says Kady. “I felt like he was super attractive and very masculine, so I just knew he had to be married. But I was kind of confused because he was checking me out, too. I definitely wasn’t going to approach him, but my energy was saying a lot. So much that he met me at my car.” Jason asked to take Kady out for drinks that very night, and the rest was history.

Kady and Jason dated for three years before their engagement. Large gathering restrictions brought on by COVID made hosting a wedding in their hometown a challenge, so they pivoted. “I decided we should do what we do best, and that’s travel,” says Kady. “Hubby was down. We chose Casa Malca in Tulum, Mexico, which is Pablo Escobar’s former mansion that’s now a hotel. The esthetic is to die for. I wanted something timeless with a gangster vibe and a touch of paradise.”

Despite an unexpected hurricane sweeping in on their wedding day, the love vibes were on high and the tropical aethetic wasn’t disturbed a bit. The couple’s wedding planner quickly shifted the ceremony indoors, and the wedding became a night to remember.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments from Kady and Jason’s epic Tulum wedding.

Want to see your wedding featured in Bridal Bliss? Send your story and a link to your wedding photos to bridalbliss@essence.com for consideration.