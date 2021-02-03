Love can find you in the most unexpected places, including in Walmart. That’s exactly where Kady and Jason first crossed paths. “I saw him in line across from me,” says Kady. “I felt like he was super attractive and very masculine, so I just knew he had to be married. But I was kind of confused because he was checking me out, too. I definitely wasn’t going to approach him, but my energy was saying a lot. So much that he met me at my car.” Jason asked to take Kady out for drinks that very night, and the rest was history.
Kady and Jason dated for three years before their engagement. Large gathering restrictions brought on by COVID made hosting a wedding in their hometown a challenge, so they pivoted. “I decided we should do what we do best, and that’s travel,” says Kady. “Hubby was down. We chose Casa Malca in Tulum, Mexico, which is Pablo Escobar’s former mansion that’s now a hotel. The esthetic is to die for. I wanted something timeless with a gangster vibe and a touch of paradise.”
Despite an unexpected hurricane sweeping in on their wedding day, the love vibes were on high and the tropical aethetic wasn’t disturbed a bit. The couple’s wedding planner quickly shifted the ceremony indoors, and the wedding became a night to remember.
Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments from Kady and Jason’s epic Tulum wedding.
Want to see your wedding featured in Bridal Bliss? Send your story and a link to your wedding photos to bridalbliss@essence.com for consideration.
“Jason flew us out to Vegas to get some away time during 4th of July,” says Kady. “Around Valentine’s Day, we looked at rings. In my heart, I knew it was coming but I didn’t know when. We travel a lot, so we were both dying for a quick trip since COVID-19 had been wreaking havoc. We ended up at a taping with my husband’s brother and friend. We were having a good time drinking, vibing and flicking it up for the ‘gram. The next thing I know, he’s talking and expressing his love to me. There wasn’t a huge crowd, and we were having a good time on set. That’s when I said yes to my best friend.”
03
Dream Do Come True
“Being a bride felt like a spiritual transformation,” says Kady. “I felt like I was physically and spiritually walking into my forever uninhibited. I felt tremendous love. We were both so relaxed. I think it helped to not have a traditional wedding because it eliminated a lot of what I would have been worrying about.”
04
True Love Wins
As he prepares to become a husband, Jason thinks about how lucky he is that Kady crossed his path. “Who would think that true love is waiting for you at Walmart?,” he says. “I didn’t think that marriage was in the cards for me. So when I did find TRUE LOVE I was smart enough to make sure I never let it go!”
05
Fresh As A Daisy
The bride’s gorgeous bouquet was made by Pure Love Floral Designs.
06
In Full Bloom
We fell in love with the romantic colors and glam decor from the couple’s ceremony.
07
Walking Down The Aisle
Kady walked down aisle to Amel Larrieux’s “Make Me Whole.”
08
God’s Plan
“Our ceremony was originally a beach style wedding,” says the bride. “We had a mirrored floor rented and everything. Beautiful florals and archers. But there was a hurricane approaching when we got there so you know I was praying hard. I was so afraid everything would be ruined. they moved us into a beautiful room called ‘the purple room’ inside the hotel to accommodate us. We were the first to ever use that room. It actually turned out better than I imagined.”
09
Two Become One
The couple cemented their union with a unity candle and sand pouring ceremony.
10
You May Now Kiss The Bride
Make it official!
11
For The Love Of You
“I’d say I saw my husband be open and emotional in a way that I’ve never seen,” says Kady. “He was completely vulnerable and open. There were moments captured in the ceremony where he was able to say and assure me privately about him being sure of making me his wife. Not a dry eye was in the room.”
12
Homie, Lover, Best Friend
“I love that Jason is very thoughtful and that he genuinely cares about my well being,” says Kady. “He tries every day to make sure I’m satisfied and taken care of. I am and was so independent, but he showed me the true meaning of partnership.”
13
Second Look
The bride’s beachy reception look was a hit!
14
Where The Party At
The bride and groom enjoyed every moment they spent living it up with their guests.
15
Kady’s Advice To Brides
“I’d tell soon-to-be brides that no matter how much money you spend and who you want to attend, at the end of the day, it’s about you and your man. Do what you want to do. Your wedding day is your moment to shine and celebrate you build upon your love.”