Bridal Bliss: Fashion Couple Chloe (Givenchy) And Nate (Bottega Veneta) Had A Simple But Striking LA Wedding

Though they both work for glamorous, glossy high fashion brands, Chloe Chevalier, an account executive for Givenchy, and Nathaniel Palmer, executive assistant to the CEO for Bottega Veneta, have always valued simplicity. The couple don’t do pomp.
“Chloe and I are both people who tend to shy away from the glitz and glamour of notoriety and excessiveness,” Nate tells ESSENCE. “We like to keep things simple and practical, with the priority being placed on quality.” From the way they decided to marry to how they planned their wedding day, “simple and practical” certainly is the motto for the newlyweds, and it’s refreshing.
But first, how they met. It wasn’t at fashion week or some sleek event. They first locked eyes at a church conference in Los Angeles in 2017. From across the room inside the lobby at the Ace Hotel, there still managed to be a spark between the two. While Nate was too shy to actually go and say hello to the model and Black French expat that day, months later, he made the bold move of reposting an image of Chloe to Instagram, captioning it “My Favorite Parisian.” Finally feeling courageous, he DM’d her, and to his surprise, she responded. His bravery would pay off greatly.
From there, the two began a friendship, living in different parts of the world at one time — she in LA then Paris, he in Atlanta, then New York. Things would turn romantic, the pair maintaining a long-distance relationship, traveling every two months to LA see each other for years. But once COVID hit, cutting off the opportunity for travel, they were separated. The inability to connect in the way they always had, for 14months, caused them to look at their relationship in a completely different way. They were set on the fact that once they reunited, they didn’t want to be without each other again.
“Our love and desire to be together literally stood the test of time,” they tell us. “We agreed, over countless Facetime conversations, that we didn’t need the glamour of a proposal. We just wanted to be married.”
They agreed to tie the knot when they finally got the chance and ended up saying “I do” on August 28 in LA. They wed at the Albertsons Chapel in front of just 35 guests to, as mentioned, keep things uncomplicated and have the focus on their love, their God and their family.
The end result was the perfect day. With the theme “The Simplicity of Love,” the couple managed to celebrate in signature low-key fashion, but also in such a unique way that ultimately stands out. Check out the photo shoot fresh photography from their special day, more on their love story, and what the future holds for Chloe and Nate.
“I knew Nate was the one when I traveled to Atlanta, after dating long-distance for 1.5 years, and everyone in his life (including his family) repeatedly expressed how unreal the moment of meeting me was for them,” she says. “Before meeting me, Nate was someone who never considered himself marriage material. Not because he was afraid of commitment. But because he didn’t think there was someone out there who could handle his introverted seclusion.”
Dina Chmut
How the Groom Knew He’d Found the One
“I knew Chloe was The One when one day, while we were texting one another – during the courtship phase of our long-distance relationship – she asked me if I knew what my name meant,” he says. “After an initial ‘Lol’ response, I sarcastically replied, ‘Of course I do.’ She then sent me a picture of the necklace she was wearing. It was my name, written in Arabic letters.”
He adds, “The necklace was a gift from Chloe’s sister, who’s name just so happens to be Nathanaelle (the French version of my name).”
Dina Chmut
The Proposal
“As unorthodox as our entire relationship has been, the proposal was no exception – because there was no formal proposal!” Nate says. The couple, over Facetime while separated due to COVID, just decided that they wanted to be married and would make it happen.
“Life is too short to be bogged down by the sometimes unnecessary details of a public spectacle,” he adds. “We love each other and didn’t need any public display to justify that.”
Dina Chmut
The Venue
When it comes to where the couple wanted to exchange vows, they chose the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles.
“We wanted to keep things as simple as possible. The focus was on God, love, and family,” they say.
“The venue was a small chapel in West Hollywood that we felt expressed this desire to want to keep things simple, but focused.”
Dina Chmut
“You May Kiss the Bride”
The two share their first smooch as husband and wife.
Dina Chmut
Venue #2
The reception and dinner was held at the luxurious 71 Above, which is a lounge on the 71st floor of a high-rise building. The theme of the decor was “The simplicity of love” — though the couple didn’t really plan out a theme in advance.
Dina Chmut
A Refined Reception
The couple kept the celebration small, with 35 guests, allowing only for family and close friends.
“The most memorable part of the day for me was having the chance to look around our dinner table and see both families, from two different countries, two different worlds, gathering for a moment of celebration,” Nate says.
Dina Chmut
The Afterparty
In their final venue of the day, the couple threw an afterparty at The West Hollywood EDITION. This luxury hotel is also where Chloe got dressed for the wedding.
Dina Chmut
Memorable Moments
For Chloe, she says the ceremony stands out for her when it comes to their beautiful wedding day.
“The most memorable part of the day for me was the ceremony,” she says. “Both of our parents had a chance to speak into our lives and it meant the world to us both.”
Dina Chmut
The Details
The pair wore a little bit of everything, from Rick Owens, including Chloe’s wedding dress and Nate’s wedding jacket and shirt, as well as Bottega Veneta (his suit and boots for the reception). What stands out most in this picture is the flowers though, which were arranged by florist Bizimova Ekaterina.
Dina Chmut
A Couple of (Fashion) Kids in Love
The couple first came across each other because of their faith, but they also connect over their work in the fashion biz.
“Among other things, yes. Fashion was and is a large part of our communication – both in how we express ourselves and our topics of discussion,” they say.
“Fashion has never been considered work for us. It’s a lifestyle. We enjoy the creative expression it provides.”
Dina Chmut
A Moment in Time
The couple share a sweet moment during their innovative, but simple of course, photo shoot.
Dina Chmut
What the Future Holds
“We are blessed so we can bless others. We are loved so we can love others. We are given hope so we can give hope to others,” the couple says. “Our hope for the future we plan to build together is that we become an expression of love that motivates people to love themselves and others.”