Houston couple Edmond and Mercy admit their journey to the altar wasn’t always a smooth one. Nonetheless, their decade-long love story was orchestrated by God.

Edmond and Mercy met 10 years ago through a mutual friend. At the time, Mercy was located in Philadelphia for medical school, and Edmond was also pursuing his PhD at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. Their first meet up was not love at first sight, but that changed when they reconnected a month later. Sparks flew, and they began dating officially. Once Edmond moved to New Orleans for his residency, they decided to pause the relationship due to distance. But the love between them never faded. “I kept praying,” Mercy recalls. “I always knew he was going to be husband. “

After realizing beyond doubt that she was the one, Edmond decided to propose on Thanksgiving. He suggested they stop at her sister’s place before going to his parent’s home for dinner. When they arrived, Mercy saw a path of roses leading to the pool out back. They walk in, and Marcy’s entire family is gathered to witness him drop down on one knee. “I chose Thanksgiving day because I am most thankful for her,” he says.

Two years after the proposal, the couple exchanged vows in a heavenly ceremony, symbolic of how much faith has played a role in their relationship. “I came to realize that planning a wedding can be very stressful, especially for one like ours,” says Mercy. “Coordinating all the vendors is not an easy task. My planner, Dure Events, put so much work and time into this. It would not have been a success without them.”

Scroll through the gallery to see all the fairytale moments from Mercy and Edmond’s fairytale wedding.

Want to see your wedding featured in Bridal Bliss? Send your story and a link to your wedding photos to bridalbliss@essence.com for consideration.



01 Meet The Fomunungs Bride: Mercy Fultang, 31, Physician Groom: Edmond Fomunung, 33, Physician Venue: Theme: Heavenly Romance Photographer: @bomaonephotography Videographer: @Henrydewalefilms Planner: Duree Events Decor and Florist: @floraeventi Bridal suite decor and chair rentals: Tilly Eventz and Rentals Teardrop table rentals: Royal Luxury Events Wedding gowns: @Eseazanabor and Groom's tux: @DonMorphy Bridesmaids dresses: @Marystailor Stylist: @segungele Hair Stylist: @Rosestylestudio Makeup: @beautyBeatbriya Catering: @la_bella_events_services Lighting: 360 AV Designs Invitations: @ahelen2017 Day of stationary: @isabellainvitations Music: MC: @mcluxemc_bk 360 Booth: Paradigmphotobooth Soloist: lifeoflevite Cake: The Sweet Savory Bakery Mercy Fultang, 31, PhysicianEdmond Fomunung, 33, Physician The Sans Souci Ballroom , Houston, TXHeavenly Romance@Eseazanabor and @Topefnr @la_bella_events_services DJ Skeeper + DJ Intern@mcluxemc_bkThe Sweet Savory Bakery 02 Between Us Girls Mercy and her bridesmaids looked fabulous even while lounging before the ceremony. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 03 Forever Mine "In 2017, I came to realize, beyond the shadow of any doubt, that Mercy is the woman that God has ordained for me. We spend many years, maybe even a lifetime, trying to find that 'soulmate,' and in every sense of that word, Mercy is mine." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 04 Bridal Style Mercy looked and felt like a queen all day long. 05 A Gown Fit For A Queen "I struggled with getting a wedding dress, so much that I ended up with 6 wedding dresses," says Mercy. "Three weeks before my wedding, I still didn’t feel like I had 'the dress.' I was going for my final fitting at Ese Azenabor for my reception look, and I saw a dress she made for her runway show. It was love at first site." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 06 Black Boy Joy There's simply nothing like it. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 07 Flower Power The flower girls loved getting all dressed up. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 08 My Brother's Keeper You love to see it! Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 09 Dreams Do Come True "It felt great to be a bride. Our wedding was beyond what I dreamed about." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 10 Here And Now What a perfect moment! Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 11 In His Name "I wanted our ceremony to be Christ-centered," says Mercy. "I wanted to feel his presence. And I tell you, God was present!" Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 12 Always And Forever "He is the only man I have loved, the only one I asked God for, all I ever wanted." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 13 The Crew The bridal party looked stunning in custom made looks. Mercy's bridesmaids looked gorgeous in sweet blush pink one-shoulder gowns while Edmond's groomsmen looked dapper in white tuxedo jackets. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 14 Just Me And You Ultimately, Mercy says she and Edmond are happy that they chose Sans Souci Ballroom as their wedding venue. "Choosing our venue was a hard decision for me. Being a preacher's daughter, I always wanted to get married in a Church. But I told myself God is everywhere and not limited to a building." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 15 One Of A Kind "There is truly no other woman like Mercy," says Edmond. "Her friends and other women who meet her can attest to this. She is intelligent, God-fearing, generous, family-oriented, a chef extraordinaire, and a virtuous woman. I am blessed beyond measure, and as I always tell her." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 16 Winter White The gorgeous centerpieces and crystal stemware were perfect for the couple's sit down dinner. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 17 Take My Breath Away "The reception ballroom was breathtaking," says Mercy. "The huge white lush flowers and teardrop tables made me lose my breath when I walked into the ballroom." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 18 Live For The Moment "Obviously everything didn’t go as planned," says Mercy. "I have a Type A personality. Edmond always notices when that was happening and will say 'Babe let it go live in the moment,' and I snapped out of it." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 19 Be Our Guest The couple's stunning castle cake was designed by The Sweet Savory Bakery in Texas. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 20 So Much Love "Our parents were amazing," the couple tells ESSENCE. "Invested so much of their time, love and money into planning this wedding." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 21 Our Day, Our Way "The infusion of our Bamenda tradition through dance and attire was everything," says Mercy. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 22 A Nod To Tradition The couple and their bridal party changed into traditional Attire at the end of the reception to honor their culture. "We had a Traditional wedding in Cameroon in 2017 where Edmond paid my Bride price," says Mercy. "Most of our friends and family couldn’t come, so we wanted to incorporate the Bamenda tradition into our wedding." Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog) 23 Mercy's Advice To Brides Things will not always go as planned . But let it go and live in the moment . The day will go by so fast .Enjoy it to the fullest. Credit: Bomaone Photography (www.bomaonephotography.com/blog)

Share :