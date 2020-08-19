Dorian and Oludotun (aka Odee) first met at a mutual friend’s birthday weekend in Washington D.C., which kicked off with a day of volunteering to help feed the homeless. Odee caught Dorian’s eye as she was cutting onions. “As I walked past him to wash my hands, his cologne caught my sensory,” she says. “I told him he smelled nice and kept it moving.” Throughout the weekend, Dorian and Odee were like magnets, constantly finding their way back to each other. They exchanged numbers, and Odee even saw Dorian off at the airport with a kiss and a prayer for safe travels. “As I took off back to New York, I could not stop thinking about this man who was grounded in faith,” says Dorian.

After just over a year of dating, Odee planned the most romantic proposal to Dorian on her birthday. Though they originally planned on a City Hall wedding, the coronavirus soon thwarted their plans, and they suddenly had just three weeks to plan an intimate and socially distanced wedding for their 25 closest family and friends. “We quickly pivoted to Maryland/D.C. as the destination,” says Dorian. “Odee had a friend who owned the National Golf Club, a beautiful course in Fort Washington, MD, and said we could use it however we wish. We both did several walk-thrus and fell in love with the open outdoors space.”

The green and spacious golf course was not only easy on the eyes but also offered ample space to maintain social distancing and keep their guests safe. Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful moments from Dorian and Oludotun’s modern and intimate ceremony.

