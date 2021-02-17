Cupid’s arrow struck when Brittany and Oliver first met at a mutual Memorial Day BBQ in New York City. At the time, Brittany and her friend were visiting from Washington, D.C., and she soon found out that Oliver was also from her hometown of Atlanta. “From a distance, I heard Oliver say he’s from East Atlanta. I turned around and screamed, ‘I grew up in East Atlanta!'” Oliver jokingly rebutted. “I learned that she didn’t actually grow up in East Atlanta, but in the eastern suburbs of Atlanta, DeKalb County,” he says. “After a quick geography lesson about Atlanta, our conversation continued well into the evening.”

After becoming engaged in May 2018, the couple visited Sugar Beach resort in St. Lucia and instantly fell in love with its breathtaking views. “The view was incredible, the breeze was serene, and we knew that the only way we wanted to get married was overlooking the island’s two pitons standing above the ocean,” the couple told ESSENCE.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic required changes to their original plans, the charm and ease of an island ceremony still brought this beautiful destination wedding to life.

