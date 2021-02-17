Cupid’s arrow struck when Brittany and Oliver first met at a mutual Memorial Day BBQ in New York City. At the time, Brittany and her friend were visiting from Washington, D.C., and she soon found out that Oliver was also from her hometown of Atlanta. “From a distance, I heard Oliver say he’s from East Atlanta. I turned around and screamed, ‘I grew up in East Atlanta!'” Oliver jokingly rebutted. “I learned that she didn’t actually grow up in East Atlanta, but in the eastern suburbs of Atlanta, DeKalb County,” he says. “After a quick geography lesson about Atlanta, our conversation continued well into the evening.”
After becoming engaged in May 2018, the couple visited Sugar Beach resort in St. Lucia and instantly fell in love with its breathtaking views. “The view was incredible, the breeze was serene, and we knew that the only way we wanted to get married was overlooking the island’s two pitons standing above the ocean,” the couple told ESSENCE.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic required changes to their original plans, the charm and ease of an island ceremony still brought this beautiful destination wedding to life.
Want to see your wedding featured in Bridal Bliss? Send your story and a link to your wedding photos to bridalbliss@essence.com for consideration.
“The first proposal was without a ring on our first anniversary celebrations on May 26, 2018, at the Bearded Lady in Brooklyn,” says Brittany. “The proposal completely caught me off guard. After we ordered, Oliver grabbed my hands, proceeded to tell me how much he loved me, how much joy I brought to his life, and how he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me as his wife. Then he asked me if I would be his ‘forever partner.’ I knew the second proposal was coming since we had worked together to design my engagement ring with The Clear Cut, but I didn’t know when it would happen. As we sat down for dinner, he leaned down next to the coffee table. He got down on both knees this time instead of one. He took my hand and asked, ‘Brittany LaRee’ will you do me the honor of being my wife?’ I nodded my head yes.”
03
Glowing and In Love
Brittany looked gorgeous in her sultry pre-wedding look.
04
Cupid’s Arrow
“I always knew that I’d find love, but the axiom about finding true love when you least expect it definitely applies to Brittany and I,” says the groom. “Good fortune and good people brought everyone together at the BBQ [where we met], and Cupid’s arrow happened to be very accurate that day.”
05
The Look of Love
“Being a bride during the pandemic is definitely tough,” says Brittany, “However, I did get to have a few great experiences of a typical bride before the world shut down. I had an epic ‘retirement tour,’ instead of a traditional bachelorette party that spanned several countries and continents on my road to the altar. I had an amazing bridal shower in March 2020, and my family and friends came with me to several bridal shops on 5th Avenue in search of the perfect dress.”
06
When I See You Smile
“The most memorable moment for me was our first look,” says Brittany. “During our first look, seeing Oliver on the beach at the pier blindfolded – it hit me, ‘today is the day I am marrying the man of my dreams.’”
07
Love Of My Life
“Oliver always brings a smile and words of comfort, and I need that type support in a lifetime partner,” says Brittany.
08
Daddy’s Girl
Brittany’s father walked her down the aisle to “Here & Now” by Luther Vandross.
09
I Thee Wed
The couple exchanged vows in front of an intimate group of 14 guests.
10
Gathered In Love
“We began our ceremony with a moment of silence for our loved ones,” the couple told ESSENCE. “We also incorporated elements of a traditional Christian ceremony like a reading of 1st Corinthians 1:13 and reciting the Lord’s prayer.”
11
Partners For Life
“It felt amazing to finally have a wedding ceremony,” says Oliverr. “After waiting years to meet Brittany, and months of wedding planning, multiple visits to Saint Lucia, thousands of emails with local staff, and a ceremony cancellation due to COVID-19, I was just happy to get married to her in paradise.”
12
Love Me Some You
“When planning a wedding during a global pandemic, typical things that used to matter like guest lists, flowers, décor, singers, and small details no longer have the same importance,” says Brittany. “It made us focus on what mattered the most which is our love for each other.”
13
Serene and Clean
The couple’s blue and gold decor beautifully complimented the lush and tropical surroundings of the resort.
14
Paradise
“Saint Lucia is a magical place, and one of the only two islands named after a woman,” the bride told ESSENCE. “To have the opportunity to exchange our vows in a peaceful plac surrounded by love, with the ocean breeze blowing in my hair, was priceless. I got to marry the man of my dreams in paradise.”
15
Wedding Party
Brittany, an avid fan of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress”, selected her bridesmaids’ dresses from Kleinfeld in New York City. Oliver and his groomsmen had their custom tuxedos designed by Brian Alexander Bespoke.
16
Good Vibes Ahead
Guests were able to sip on cocktails and mingle during the cocktail reception before dinner.
17
Brittany’s Advice To Brides
“We’d recommend that other couples planning a wedding take a moment right after the ceremony to reflect,” says Brittany. “Despite the months and long hours spent planning the festivities, the time flew by on our wedding day. We’re glad that we scheduled time away from the hustle and bustle just for us.”